COLAB plans bigger Summer in the Park for 2025 with more activities

Summer in the Park will be back in 2025.

Summer isn’t too far away, and neither is Summer in the Park.

Organised by COLAB, Summer in the Park is a series of boredom-busting events happening in Jubilee Park during January.

Last year there were outdoor games, chances to try out new sports, activities and sausage sizzles.

The plan for summer 2025 is to once again make the park a hive of activity two days a week until the end of the school holidays.

COLAB administrator Beks West says Parafed Bay of Plenty and Sport Bay of Plenty, who were part of last year’s series, have already signed up.

“That’s great because that was one of our best days last summer so I’m excited about that,” she says.

There will also be a Mainly Music session on one of the days.

“It will all be a similar format to last summer, but we want it to be bigger and better this time.”

Beks is keen to hear from other organisations who can offer activities suitable for pre-schoolers and school age children who might want to be part of one of the events.

Beks can be contacted at admin@colabcommunity.nz or send a message via the COLAB Facebook page.

