Summer in the Park will be back in 2025.

Summer isn’t too far away, and neither is Summer in the Park.

Organised by COLAB, Summer in the Park is a series of boredom-busting events happening in Jubilee Park during January.

Last year there were outdoor games, chances to try out new sports, activities and sausage sizzles.

The plan for summer 2025 is to once again make the park a hive of activity two days a week until the end of the school holidays.

COLAB administrator Beks West says Parafed Bay of Plenty and Sport Bay of Plenty, who were part of last year’s series, have already signed up.