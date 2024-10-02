Springtime means calves and lambs, and new farm animals mean the time for calf club is drawing near.
Five local schools hold agricultural days, with the competitions culminating in group day which will this year be on October 31. All placegetters at individual school days are eligible to take part in group day.
Children who are homeschooled or who attend town schools are encouraged to contact and register for Te Ranga School’s agricultural day on October 23.
Others are held at Rangiuru and Paengaroa Schools on October 22 Ōtamarākau School on October 24 and Pongakawa School on October 25.
All schools have copies of the rules and regulations and have staff who are willing to advise when required.