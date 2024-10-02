Te Puke Boys & Girls Agricultural Club secretary Marie Peterson says to attend group day, children and their animals must have attended a school event to qualify.

“As always, children are encouraged to learn how to care for an animal,” she says.

“Over a period of nearly three months, the daily task of feeding, grooming and generally getting to know their animal is very time-consuming.

“Receiving that ribbon and or a trophy at the end is a marvellous achievement, but not everyone is fortunate to be that successful, but at group day every child receives a goodie bag for their efforts.”

Marie says it is noticeable that the standard of entries seems to improve each year and past participants often return to encourage the current crop of youngsters taking part.

Getting financial support for group day has been a major task this year, with $2000 needed to run the day.

“In the past local businesses have been very supportive but like all scenarios at present some businesses are just not able to sustain the same financial donation.”

“However, if there is anyone out there who can help or give advice our committee would greatly appreciate it.”

Anyone who might be able to help in any way can contact Rochelle at chelles14@gmail.com.