Updated

Calf club competitions set for October: local schools prepare for group day

Te Puke Times
2 mins to read
Te Puke Agricultural Club group day is on October 31 this year.

Springtime means calves and lambs, and new farm animals mean the time for calf club is drawing near.

Five local schools hold agricultural days, with the competitions culminating in group day which will this year be on October 31. All placegetters at individual school days are eligible to take part in group day.

Children who are homeschooled or who attend town schools are encouraged to contact and register for Te Ranga School’s agricultural day on October 23.

Others are held at Rangiuru and Paengaroa Schools on October 22 Ōtamarākau School on October 24 and Pongakawa School on October 25.

All schools have copies of the rules and regulations and have staff who are willing to advise when required.

Te Puke Boys & Girls Agricultural Club secretary Marie Peterson says to attend group day, children and their animals must have attended a school event to qualify.

“As always, children are encouraged to learn how to care for an animal,” she says.

“Over a period of nearly three months, the daily task of feeding, grooming and generally getting to know their animal is very time-consuming.

“Receiving that ribbon and or a trophy at the end is a marvellous achievement, but not everyone is fortunate to be that successful, but at group day every child receives a goodie bag for their efforts.”

Marie says it is noticeable that the standard of entries seems to improve each year and past participants often return to encourage the current crop of youngsters taking part.

Getting financial support for group day has been a major task this year, with $2000 needed to run the day.

“In the past local businesses have been very supportive but like all scenarios at present some businesses are just not able to sustain the same financial donation.”

“However, if there is anyone out there who can help or give advice our committee would greatly appreciate it.”

Anyone who might be able to help in any way can contact Rochelle at chelles14@gmail.com.

