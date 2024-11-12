“Brooke has come in and she’s had a focus on writing, English and journalism, and we’ve put her to work on the Thumbs Up stories for the community so it’s been a really positive, uplifting writing experience for her.

“She’s been writing Thumbs Up stories, one or two a month, and she’s created a portfolio of work and that’s given her some experience and helped with her application for university.”

Next year Brooke will head to Auckland University to study English and film and says the work experience has really helped her engage with people and write in a professional manner.

“I feel like it’s a good, real-world experience,” she says. “I have struggled talking to people [in the past] and I don’t really get out in the community a lot, so this is a great way [to do that] and I’ve met a lot of lovely people.

“It’s also been great for me to be able to come in every Thursday and sit down and work in a professional situation.”

Brooke has written about volunteers, business owners and the people behind community organisations.

She says one of her favourites was one of the earlier stories, about Bilbo’s Dogpaws Rescue and the Te Tau family.

“I was really proud about the first one I did about the dog rescue because I love dogs - well that was the main reason, but I loved what they did and thought it was so special.”

Her story about Plunket’s Emma Taylor was the one that appeared in print and Brooke says she enjoyed talking to Margaret Green from Community Patrols New Zealand.

“She was lovely and was a standout immediately when I talked to her - she was amazing.”

As well as writing the articles Brooke has produced videos and social media posts and, although she will be studying film it is the creative writing behind films rather than making them that is her main interest.

Rebecca says the positivity has been a two-way street.

“It’s been a really positive experience having her in the office one day a week and she’s been really awesome as part of our team. We feel like she’s part of the team now and we are going to miss her when she leaves.”

Rebecca says the placement initiative is a way EPIC can give back to the community.

The Thumbs Up stories can also help those who are nominated by promoting their causes.

Visit the Te Puke Online website to find out how to make a nomination.

Thumbs up to Tracy Timoko and her commitment to the Te Puke community.

Brooke’s latest story

Tracy Timoko, and the generous volunteers on her team, uplift and help the community by providing free meals to anyone who needs them.

Sunday Kai Time is a weekly event outside of Sunny’s on Jellicoe St, from 5pm to 5.30pm, where a three-course meal is offered. Every week there is soup, a main meal, a potato and rice dish, veges and dessert available.

A karakia is said and everyone is welcome to eat. Sunday Kai Time is known as a safe place with no judgments or questions.

Around 40 people show up each time, taking the fresh, warm meals provided.

Originally, Sunday Kai Time was run by Pearl Solomon.

It wasn’t until 2016 that Tracy saw a Facebook post asking for volunteers or help with her project.

She immediately took the role and worked passionately with the other two people running it.

Slowly, they built an efficient standard and routine, getting more volunteers and more people who used their service.

Eventually, the other two people who had originally run the Sunday Kai Time left town, leaving Tracy in charge.

Tracy found she had a passion for helping people and fulfilling a need. Just knowing she is making a difference kept her going.

Tracy plans and organises the 30 volunteers each week, assigning different meals everyone needs to bring – careful of people’s prior commitments and financial situations.

She determines each meal needed on Tuesday, making sure each meal will be ready by Sunday. Then, on Sunday, Tracy and a few others go to set up early at around 4.45pm.

They set up the tables and cutlery, and have the meals ready by 5pm. They also offer fizzy drinks and coffee.

Along with Tracy and her team providing food, The Hub also donates plates and sometimes meat for the meals.

Over the weeks Tracy, her team, and the people who come to eat have built relationships.

Tracy says the best part, other than helping her community, is getting to know people and the appreciation and knowing she’s helping people are the only thanks she needs.

Tracy and her team help because they want to – she says just knowing they’re doing something good, is all they need.

Tracy wants to encourage people who need their help to show up, knowing they won’t be judged or questioned.

She would also like to acknowledge the team of people behind her, who work hard and passionately to make Sunday Kai Time work.

This Thumbs Up Award is not only for her, but her amazing team, because Sunday Kai Time is a team effort.

If you want to help Tracy Timoko and Sunday Kai Time you can get on board. They don’t take food donations, but to join the volunteer team or help out another way get in touch with them through their Facebook page.











