Sikh Parade

The annual Sikh Parade takes place on September 21. It is a colourful march from the Sikh Temple on No 3 Road into town and back again. Nagar Kirtan is a Sikh custom involving the professional singing of holy hymns throughout a community. Nagar means neighbourhood and Kirtan describes the singing of devotional hymns. The procession is led by saffron-robed Panj Piare (the five beloved of the Guru), who are followed by the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy Sikh Scripture which is placed on a main float. It will start at 11am. There will be road closures in place on Atuaroa Avenue and Jellicoe Street between Atuaroa Ave and Boucher Ave where, in a change from previous years, the parade will turn around and head back to the temple.

Kiwiana Christmas

The Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float Parade takes place on November 30 and registrations for those wanting to take part are now open. The parade starts at 11am and there are three categories plus the DMA Progrowers supreme theme winner. The categories are Affco Rangiuru community organisations, Zespri International business and industry, the Towbar Guy education. The theme for the parade is kiwifruit’s 65th naming anniversary - a Kiwiana Christmas. Go to Te Puke Online for full details and entry forms.

