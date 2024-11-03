The winner of the inaugural Bill Buckley Midget Car Classic was reigning national champion Brad Mosen.
A “tuned-up” Brad Mosen made amends for a messy opening night effort by returning to Baypark Speedway on Sunday night and delivering an unbeaten performance.
A week earlier the reigning NZ Midget Car champion had found himself in the wrong spot at the wrong time on a couple of occasions, and the minor incidents kept him away from tasting any success.
Night two of the season was a complete contrast as Mosen powered his TRD-powered Green Way Racing machine to a pair of commanding heat race wins, and then clinched the inaugural running of the Easy Steel Bill Buckley Classic.
“My team gives me a fantastic car every week, but the driver needed a tune-up after last weekend,” says Mosen.
“I wanted to make it up to them after I made a few mistakes on the first night.”
The dramatic moment of the 30-lapper came with eight laps remaining. Mosen had just moved into the lead for the first time, edging ahead of Michael Pickens.
Pickens replied by attempting to squeeze between Mosen and a lapped car, and as the gap closed, he made contact with both cars and took a high-speed tumble entering turn three.
On the final sprint to the finish Mosen held off a fired-up Brock Maskovich – who advanced through the field after being involved in an early incident. Second-year midget car racer Ben Morrison continued to impress and ran the 30-laps amid the lead battle to secure third spot.
The first appearance of the super saloons gave a taste of the action that will build over the coming months ahead of the New Zealand Championship at Baypark in February.
Smooth-driving Steve Cowling was the top performer, passing five cars in his first heat to finish third and then winning the second heat.
After some side-by-side racing with Sam Waddell in the opening laps, Cowling built momentum on a higher line to edge clear of Waddell by 1.199s.
The sprint car feature ran 20 laps without interruption with California racer Jonathan Allard making a fast start from the front row, completing some well-timed passes in lapped traffic and leading home Michael Pickens and Keaton Dahm.
Youth mini stock competition saw Rotorua’s Crawford family team to the fore with their immaculate pair of cars. Four races delivered two wins to George Crawford, one for Jimmy Crawford and Baypark’s Bryan Fraser also posted a win.
The next meeting at Baypark Speedway is the Bays of Thunder event on November 23 featuring round two of the Super Stock Thunder Series and the first 2024-25 season appearance of F2 midgets and stock cars.