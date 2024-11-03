The dramatic moment of the 30-lapper came with eight laps remaining. Mosen had just moved into the lead for the first time, edging ahead of Michael Pickens.

Pickens replied by attempting to squeeze between Mosen and a lapped car, and as the gap closed, he made contact with both cars and took a high-speed tumble entering turn three.

On the final sprint to the finish Mosen held off a fired-up Brock Maskovich – who advanced through the field after being involved in an early incident. Second-year midget car racer Ben Morrison continued to impress and ran the 30-laps amid the lead battle to secure third spot.

Former New Zealand Super Saloon Car champion Steve Cowling put on a display of smooth pace to win the feature race.

The first appearance of the super saloons gave a taste of the action that will build over the coming months ahead of the New Zealand Championship at Baypark in February.

Smooth-driving Steve Cowling was the top performer, passing five cars in his first heat to finish third and then winning the second heat.

After some side-by-side racing with Sam Waddell in the opening laps, Cowling built momentum on a higher line to edge clear of Waddell by 1.199s.

Jonathan Allard powered clear to a sprint car feature race victory.

The sprint car feature ran 20 laps without interruption with California racer Jonathan Allard making a fast start from the front row, completing some well-timed passes in lapped traffic and leading home Michael Pickens and Keaton Dahm.

Youth mini stock competition saw Rotorua’s Crawford family team to the fore with their immaculate pair of cars. Four races delivered two wins to George Crawford, one for Jimmy Crawford and Baypark’s Bryan Fraser also posted a win.

The next meeting at Baypark Speedway is the Bays of Thunder event on November 23 featuring round two of the Super Stock Thunder Series and the first 2024-25 season appearance of F2 midgets and stock cars.