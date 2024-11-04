Greerton, who earned promotion back to the top echelon last season, defeated Te Puke in posting a six wickets win. The Mount Maunganui second team won the battle with Pāpāmoa after they were removed for 182, then bowled their opponents out for 161.
Division Two teams to grab the win points on offer were Baaj Sports, United Indians, Sher E Punjab and Hawks 1 who beat their 2nd XI by just a solitary wicket.
Western Bay Results November 2
Classic Builders Division One
Te Puke 148 (Chris Rowe 31; Kushwaran Joshi 3/44) lost to Greerton 149/4 (Richie Earl 42no, Kushwaran Joshi 33no)
Baaj Sports1 175 (Harjinder Bassi 41, Deepak Singh 32; Isaac Loye 3/21) defeated Cadets 2nd XI 152 (Sam Owen 31; Deepak Singh 3/28, Manvir Singh 3/41)
Mount Maunganui 2nd XI 182 (Justin Earle 30; Aaron Barbour 3/27) defeated Pāpāmoa 161(Eli Banbury 38; Justin Earle 3/22)
Katikati v United Indians 1 no result posted.
Classic Builders Division Two
Baaj Sports2 168 (Jasdeep Sidhu 81; Sam MacLauchlan 4/23, Will Morris 3/40) lost to Cadets 3rd XI 171/9 (Grant Manners 51)
Mount Maunganui 3rd XI 112 (Gurjinder Singh 4/13, Gurpreet Singh 4/23) lost to United Indians2 115/2 (Bikram Singh 45, Daljit Singh 35no)
Hawks2 162 (Harkrit Singh 32; Davinder Khaira 3/21, Sahil Sharma 3/48) lost to Hawks1 168/9 (Sahil Sharma 45no)
Tauranga Boys’ College 2nd XI (Ciaran Manning 40; Gurjant Singh 4/24) lost to Sher E Punjab 163/7 (Bivek Singh 89; Nick Smith 5/30)
Classic Builders Division Three
Mount Maunganui 4th XI 103 (Jason Luke 54; Ivan Foord 3/9) lost to Grasshoppers 105/2 (Hayden Goodall 51, Lachlan Balfour 38no)
United Indians3 177 (Narinder Singh 79; Rambo Singh 3/22) lost to Baaj Sports3 178/9 (Yash Gill 40, Vishal Garg 35; Narinder Singh 3/16)
Albion 220/7 (Naseby Kumar 75; Shane Espitalier 57; Joshua Phipps 3/37) lost to Tauranga Boys’ College Blue (Andrew Norman 52, Sidney Orchard 51, Joseph Carter 43; Rob Ermens 3/41)
Bay Blasters Black 276/8 (Arjun Basker 93, Derin Davis 69, Harsh Badhan 37) defeated Pāpāmoa 141 (Finn Watson 44; Derin Davis 3/30)
Classic Builders Division Four
Katikati Singh XI 256/5 (Harpal Singh 55, Bhupinder Singh 36, Gurdas Singh 33) lost to Baaj Sports4 257/6 (Piara Brar 60, Gary Virk 58)
Katikati Seeka XI 142 (Lewis Atkins 4/26) lost to Tauranga Boys College 4th XI 144/8 (Craig Carson 61no)
Danphe CC 282 (Bikash Pandey 164; Jess Netto 3/34) lost to Bay Blasters Blue 285/6 (Ajesh P Babu 93, Sandeep Ambattu 44, Jobin Jose 33no)
Greerton 246/9 (Carter Fitzgerald 93, Jody Unwin 35) defeated Pāpāmoa 151 (Jason Schumacher 47)
Cadets 5th XI 151/9 (Kingsley Smith 43; Oscar Robinson 3/16) lost to Cadets 4th XI 152/3 (Jack Veale 55, Oscar Robinson 42no)