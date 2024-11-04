Te Puke and Pāpāmoa's division 1 sides both lost their Western Bay cricket matches at the weekend.

Western Bay Cricket

A rare 150-plus score from Classic Builders Division Four batsman Bikash Pandey, for his Danphe Cricket Club team, wasn’t enough to stave off defeat against Bay Blasters Blue on Saturday.

The Danphe opening batsman started at a frenetic pace and had the boundaries at Gordon Spratt Reserve under siege, as he hammered 164 runs off just 78 balls. Pandey produced an extraordinary strike rate of 210 (per 100 hundred balls) in an innings that contained 20 fours and and seven sixes.

Bay Blasters weren’t fazed by the target of 283 and were quickly up with the required run rate. Ajesh Babu led the way with his side’s top score of 93, with Sandeep Ambattu 44 and Jobin Jose with 33 not out from just 18 balls, propelling Bay Blasters to victory in the 37th over.

Baaj Sports 1st XI retained the Don Warner Challenge Trophy, in their first defence of the season, when they beat Cadets by 23 runs. Baaj Sports were removed for 175 then turned around and bowled the Tauranga Domain based side for 152.