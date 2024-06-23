Brad Armstrong was one of Te Puke Sports' try scorers on Saturday. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Brad Armstrong was one of Te Puke Sports' try scorers on Saturday. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Te Puke Sports took a significant step towards a secure a berth in the semifinals in four weeks time.

Maramatanga Park was the venue for the encounter between reigning Baywide titleholders Te Puna and current premiership competition leaders Te Puke Sports on Saturday.

Te Puke scored four tries, to Brad Armstrong, Wemin Kapai, Fletcher Carpenter and Jack Hollinshead. Carpenter converted two of the tries to give the visitors a 24-12 halftime lead. Te Puna’s two tries were scored by Liam Morrison.

The Pirates’ player of the day, Faauma Kupita, opened the scoring in the second spell, before Morrison crossed for his third try of the match. The two sides then traded a five-pointer apiece, Te Puke’s score by substitute Kolinio Gonebale, with Te Puke Sports taking home a hard-fought 34-22 win.

Te Puke Sports’ next game is on Friday, when Greerton are the visitors to Murray Salt Stadium, kick off 2.45pm.

Tauranga Sports rebounded from last week’s defeat by Greerton Marist, to run in seven tries in their 47-17 victory over Rangataua. The hosts led 19-10 after 40 minutes, before posting 28 points in the second spell, to move into third place on the standings.

Greerton Marist repelled the challenge of Rotorua visitors Whakarewarewa at Greerton Park to post a solid 36-14 victory and re-ink second place on the points ladder.

The Baywide championship clash between Judea and Marist St Michaels went down to the wire, before Judea prevailed by a solitary point to grab a 25-24 victory. Mount Maunganui continued their assault on the championship title when they beat Ngongotaha 48-7.

Mount Maunganui continued their vice-like grip on the Colts competition in posting 71 unanswered points against Greerton Marist. Te Puke Sports defeated Kahukura 29-0, with Tauranga Sports getting past a solid challenge from Pāpāmoa 25-18.

Western Bay of Plenty Senior Men’s competition saw wins for Te Puna, Tauranga Sports, Rangataua, Mount Maunganui, Greerton Marist and Katikati.

BOPRU AR Plus Club Rugby Results

Premier

Premiership: Te Puke Sports 34 Te Puna 22, Greerton Marist 36 Whakarewarewa 14, Tauranga Sports 47 Rangataua 17.

Points Table: Te Puke Sports 49, Greerton Marist 44, Tauranga Sports 38, Te Puna 34, Whakarewarewa 34, Rangataua 25.

Championship: Judea 25 Marist St Michaels 24, Mount Maunganui 48 Ngongotaha 7.

Points Table: Mount Maunganui 33, Marist St Michaels 13, Judea 10, Ngongotaha 3.

BOPRU Colts/U85kg

Te Puke Sports 29 Kahukura 0, Tauranga Sports 25 Papamoa 18, Mount Maunganui 71 Greerton Marist 0, Te Puna the bye.

Western Bay Senior Men

Tauranga Sports 27 Eastern Districts 7, Te Puna 40 Papamoa 0, Rangataua 26 Arataki 17, Mount Maunganui 31 Rangiuru 17, Greerton Marist 63 Matakana Island 12, Katikati 28 Te Puke Sports 19, Judea the bye.

All points tables can be found at www.boprugby.co.nz



