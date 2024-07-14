Grady Forbes (scrum cap) was one of Te Puke’s four tryscorers in the narrow loss to Tauranga Sports last Saturday. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Baywide Rugby

Te Puke Sports’ regular season may have been bookended with losses - but in between, the Pirates were unbeaten.

Finishing top of the Baywide premier table after last weekend’s final game, it’s now a case of win or bust with the semifinals taking place next Saturday.

Losing the first game of the season to Greerton, it was Tauranga Sports that lowered the Pirates’ colours in the last played at Tauranga Domain.

The home side led 26-0 at the halfway stage of the encounter. The usually noisy Te Puke Sports supporters burst into full voice when their side ran in two quick touchdowns to Asivorosi Tuisasake and Declan Barnett plus a Kase Meyer conversion early in the second half.