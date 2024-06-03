Baywide rugby: All to play for with one round to go

Te Puke's Taine Craig Ranga was Te Puke Sports’ player of the day in the win over Rangataua.

Te Puke Sports have the narrowest of edges going into the final round of this season’s Baywide premiership on Saturday.

Sitting at the top of the table on 34 points, Te Puke will retain the lead and win the first round trophy if they can beat Tauranga Sports at Murray Salt Stadium.

Both chasing teams, Te Puna and Tauranga Sports are a single point behind the front runners, with Greerton Marist in fourth on 29 points.

The all-important top three - which brings with it home advantage in the first play-off round - will come from those four sides.

Teams in positions 4, 5 and 6 will provide the opposition for the top three in this season’s six-team playoff, with first playing sixth, second playing fifth and third playing fourth on July 13.

Last Saturday, the Pirates defeated Rangataua 49-15 in a game that saw both forward packs showcase their go-forward abilities. Te Puke led 24-5 at the break before posting a further 25 points in their seven-try victory.

Te Puke number 10 Taine Craig-Ranga was in top form in dotting the ball down for two tries, before being awarded his team’s player of the day prize. Other try scorers were Elia Dina (2), Declan Barnett and Brad Armstrong.

Tauranga Sports had to work hard in the first spell in their matchup with Judea, to take a 26-14 advantage into the halftime break in play. The visitors to Maharaia Winiata Park then went on a try-scoring rampage in the second spell to post a 68-21 win.

Te Puna kicked off the King’s Birthday weekend rugby round, under lights, against Ngongotahā on Friday evening. The hosts led by 31 unanswered points at the break going on to record a 48-0 victory.

Whakarewarewa won a tough-fought battle with Greerton Marist 23-16 in the Sulphur City, while Mount Maunganui ran over Marist St Michaels 56 nil.

Greerton Marist continued their unbeaten season ledger card in beating Eastern Districts 24-12, in Western Bay of Plenty Championship action. They sit seven points clear of the chasing pack after eight stanzas of the 2024 Western Bay local rugby competition.

Te Puna defeated near neighbours Matakana Island 40-0 with Tauranga Sports dealing to Judea 80-0. Rangiuru got past Katikati 25-12, Te Puke Sports triumphed against Rangataua 28-12, with Arataki beating Pāpāmoa 47-19.

BOPRU AR Plus Club Rugby Results

Premier

Te Puna 48 Ngongotaha 0 (HT 31-0) Mount Maunganui 56 Marist St Michaels 0 (HT 42-0) Te Puke Sports 49 Rangataua 15 (HT 24-5) Tauranga Sports 68 Judea 21 (HT 26-14) Whakarewarewa 23 Greerton Marist 16 (HT 13-8)

Points Table: Te Puke Sports 34, Te Puna 33, Tauranga Sports 33, Greerton Marist 29, Whakarewarewa 28, Rangataua 20, Mount Maunganui 18, Marist St Michaels 10, Judea 1, Ngongotaha 1.

BOPRU Colts — no games

WBOPRSU Senior Men’s

Te Puna 40 Matakana Island 0, Te Puke Sports 28 Rangataua 12, Tauranga Sports 80 Judea 0, Greerton Marist 24 Eastern Districts 12, Rangiuru 25 Katikati 12, Arataki 47 Pāpāmoa 19, Mount Maunganui the bye.

Points Table: Greerton Marist 37, Mount Maunganui 30, Te Puna. 29, Tauranga Sports 28, Arataki 28, Te Puke Sports 26, Rangiuru 24, Eastern Districts 17, Katikati 17, Rangataua 11, Pāpāmoa 5, Matakana Island 4, Judea 1.

All points tables can be found at www.boprugby.co.nz.



