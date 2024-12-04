Speedway
The oldest and newest titles on the Baypark Speedway calendar are up for grabs this Saturday night.
The South Pacific Super Saloon Car Champs can trace its origin back to the 1970s and the early years of the original Baypark Speedway. In contrast, the other half of this weekend’s twin feature attraction establishes an inaugural (and unofficial) national title for the emerging F2 Midget Car class.
This season, the Jaxxon Concrete Pumps South Pacific Super Saloon title assumes added importance as the main curtain raiser before the 2025 New Zealand Championship at Baypark Speedway in February.
It’s attracted the largest super saloon field assembled in the North Island so far this season, at 24 drivers. Reigning New Zealand champ Chris Cowling leads the entry list which also includes former national champions Sam Waddell, Steve Cowling, Mick Quin and Brent Emerson.