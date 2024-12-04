Whitianga racer Bodie Abrahamson is the defending title holder while Aucklander Ben Harding made an impressive winning return to Baypark last season and will be chasing more success.

Other highly rated visitors from across the North Island include Hawke’s Bay racers Thomas Stanaway and Jeremy Browne, Stratford’s Joe Ingram, Palmerston North’s Peter Bengston and Wellington racer Mark Pitcher.

A strong field of F2 Midgets will contest the inaugural BSL Racing Aotearoa F2 Midget Car title.

Governing body Speedway NZ recognises the F2 Midgets as a sub-class of the Midgets and the category doesn’t have official title status. But growing car numbers have encouraged Baypark to establish the BSL Racing Aotearoa F2 Championship to give the class further recognition and begin the path to an official title in the future.

Form at Baypark last season – and with an F2 feature victory at the last meeting – James Earl has been the class pace-setter while Joshua Matthews, Devon George, Dion Kendall and Tylar Brown are among the other contenders in a 20-car field that is a near-equally split with 11 Baypark and nine Western Springs registered drivers.

Baypark racer James Earl driving his Honda-powered car will be among the leading contenders for the BSL Racing Aotearoa F2 Midget Car title.

Another high-quality sprint car field has been assembled for the fourth meeting of the season.

The 20-strong entry list is headed by Hamilton’s Daniel Thomas who has already claimed two Baypark feature wins this season and Jonathan Allard who won on the second night of the season. Early season podium finishers Dean Brindle and Rodney Wood are expected to challenge again while current 2NZ Dean Cooper makes a return after crashing out on opening night.

Stock cars make their second appearance of the season with a 29-car field drawn from the ranks of the Baypark, Rotorua, Huntly, Gisborne and Kihikihi tracks.

Racing starts at 6.30pm.