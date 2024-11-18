“Our goal is a straightforward, fair, fare structure that serves our growing region,” says von Dadelszen. “By simplifying fares and introducing options for frequent riders, this review will make public transport work better for everyone.”

There are three key focus areas of the review:

Rewarding regular riders: Introducing options that make public transport an attractive, cost-effective choice for frequent users.

Accessibility: Creating a fare structure that is clear, easy to use and consistent across the region.

Financial sustainability: Ensuring fare structures support the costs of maintaining and expanding a reliable network.

The implementation of the new fare structure will align with the introduction of Motu Move, the national ticketing solution that will roll out in the Bay of Plenty late next year.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council public transport director Oliver Haycock says Motu Move will give customers new flexible payment options nationwide, including the use of debit and credit cards and digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as prepaid Motu Move cards and tickets, all making it easier than ever to use public transport.

“Aligning with Motu Move gives us the chance to build a system that’s not only straightforward but also future-focused,” says Haycock. “We’re committed to make public transport more convenient and user-friendly across the Bay of Plenty.”

Haycock encourages residents to get involved and have their say as part of the review.

“Community input is central to this review’s success. Whether you are a regular commuter or an occasional rider, your insights will help shape a fare system that serves our community effectively. Have your say online now or connect with us at upcoming community events.”

Feedback closes on December 2. Visit the regional council’s website to make comments.

The fares review is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, with any changes rolling out alongside Motu Move later in 2025.