Bay of Plenty Regional Council is reviewing fares to ensure public transport remains accessible, sustainable and easy to use.
The review will simplify the fare structure and balance affordability with growing service costs.
With rapid growth in the region, demand for reliable public transport continues to rise.
Meeting this demand requires sustainable funding, which is primarily achieved through Government subsidies, fare revenue, rates and advertising. However, new national expectations require all regions to recover a greater share of costs through fares and third-party revenue to maintain financial stability long-term.
Public Transport Committee chairman Andrew von Dadelszen says through the review, the regional council aims to develop a simpler, more resilient fare system that balances these financial goals with the needs of the community.