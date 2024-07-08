Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Te Puke Times

Baaywide Rugby: Te Puke Sports secure home semifinal

Te Puke Times
3 mins to read
Fletcher Carpenter's season points total is 176.

Fletcher Carpenter's season points total is 176.

Baywide Rugby

Te Puke Sports fullback Fletcher Carpenter amassed 35 points from five tries and five conversions as the Pirates secured top spot in the second round of the 2024 Baywide rugby championship.

In round one, Te Puke had left Whakarewarewa with a one-point win. This time, as hosts, they raced out to a 26-point lead before the Rotorua side hit back with a converted try just before the break.

After scoring two tries and three conversions in the first half, the Carpenter show continued after the break, three more tries and two conversions bringing his season tally to 176 points.

Whakarewarewa rallied late in the game, but Te Puke were out of sight, winning 50-31. Te Puke’s other try-scorers were Declan Barnett (2) and Elia Dina.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

With one round to go, Te Puke can’t be caught and will have a home semifinal on July 20.

They visit Tauranga Domain on Saturday in the final round of games. Kickoff is at 2.45pm.

Saturday’s hosts, Tauranga Sports, secured their own playoff spot last Saturday by defeating Te Puna 30-22 away from home.

The battle for the fourth and final semifinal spot is between Te Puna and Whakarewarewa, who play Greerton Marist and Rangataua respectively. Whaka have a one-point advantage over Te Puna, the defending champions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Greerton have already secured a home semifinal after beating Rangataua 34-10 last Saturday.

Judea, who will play Mount Maunganui in the Baywide Championship final, beat Ngongotahā in an arm wrestle to post a 10-8 win.

Mount Maunganui stamped their authority on the Baywide Championship preliminary competition with three big wins, after they dispatched Marist St Michaels 45-19.

BOPRU AR plus club rugby results

Premier

Premiership: Tauranga Sports 30 Te Puna 22, Te Puke Sports 50 Whakarewarewa 31, Greerton Marist 34 Rangataua 10.

Points Table: Te Puke Sports 59, Greerton Marist 51, Tauranga Sports 45, Whakarewarewa 40, Te Puna 39, Rangataua 25.

Championship: Judea 10 Ngongotahā 8, Mount Maunganui 45 Marist St Michaels 19.

Points table: Mount Maunganui 38, Judea 14, Marist St Michaels 13, Ngongotahā 4.

BOPRU Colts/U85kg

Te Puna 45 Te Puke Sports 13, Tauranga Sports 68 Kahukura 14, Greerton Marist 37 Pāpāmoa 27, Mount Maunganui the bye.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Western Bay Senior Men

Rangataua 40 Eastern Districts 31, Greerton Marist 55, Rangiuru 0, Arataki 29 Te Puke Sports 17 Tauranga Sports 44 Pāpāmoa 7, Mount Maunganui 55 Katikati 0, Judea defeated Matakana Island by default, Te Puna the bye.

Latest from Te Puke Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Te Puke Times