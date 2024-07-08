Fletcher Carpenter's season points total is 176.

Baywide Rugby

Te Puke Sports fullback Fletcher Carpenter amassed 35 points from five tries and five conversions as the Pirates secured top spot in the second round of the 2024 Baywide rugby championship.

In round one, Te Puke had left Whakarewarewa with a one-point win. This time, as hosts, they raced out to a 26-point lead before the Rotorua side hit back with a converted try just before the break.

After scoring two tries and three conversions in the first half, the Carpenter show continued after the break, three more tries and two conversions bringing his season tally to 176 points.

Whakarewarewa rallied late in the game, but Te Puke were out of sight, winning 50-31. Te Puke’s other try-scorers were Declan Barnett (2) and Elia Dina.