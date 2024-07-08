With one round to go, Te Puke can’t be caught and will have a home semifinal on July 20.
They visit Tauranga Domain on Saturday in the final round of games. Kickoff is at 2.45pm.
Saturday’s hosts, Tauranga Sports, secured their own playoff spot last Saturday by defeating Te Puna 30-22 away from home.
The battle for the fourth and final semifinal spot is between Te Puna and Whakarewarewa, who play Greerton Marist and Rangataua respectively. Whaka have a one-point advantage over Te Puna, the defending champions.
Greerton have already secured a home semifinal after beating Rangataua 34-10 last Saturday.
Judea, who will play Mount Maunganui in the Baywide Championship final, beat Ngongotahā in an arm wrestle to post a 10-8 win.
Mount Maunganui stamped their authority on the Baywide Championship preliminary competition with three big wins, after they dispatched Marist St Michaels 45-19.
BOPRU AR plus club rugby results
Premier
Premiership: Tauranga Sports 30 Te Puna 22, Te Puke Sports 50 Whakarewarewa 31, Greerton Marist 34 Rangataua 10.
Points Table: Te Puke Sports 59, Greerton Marist 51, Tauranga Sports 45, Whakarewarewa 40, Te Puna 39, Rangataua 25.
Championship: Judea 10 Ngongotahā 8, Mount Maunganui 45 Marist St Michaels 19.
Points table: Mount Maunganui 38, Judea 14, Marist St Michaels 13, Ngongotahā 4.
BOPRU Colts/U85kg
Te Puna 45 Te Puke Sports 13, Tauranga Sports 68 Kahukura 14, Greerton Marist 37 Pāpāmoa 27, Mount Maunganui the bye.
Western Bay Senior Men
Rangataua 40 Eastern Districts 31, Greerton Marist 55, Rangiuru 0, Arataki 29 Te Puke Sports 17 Tauranga Sports 44 Pāpāmoa 7, Mount Maunganui 55 Katikati 0, Judea defeated Matakana Island by default, Te Puna the bye.