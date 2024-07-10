It’s been a very busy year so far for Kiri-Michelle as she has been asked by various schools to come and read her books and give inspirational speeches to children in early education centres to high school students.

Kiri also works as a dual diagnosis practitioner and has a large whānau which can impact the time available to write and visit schools.

Kiri-Michelle Mohi with her two latest books.

Nevertheless, she managed to visit Te Puke High School, Fairhaven, Pongakawa and Ōtamarākau Primary schools as well as Pukehina and Pāpāmoa Beach Boulevard early education centres last term, with more school visits booked for Rotorua schools in term 3.

Kiri-Michelle says she reprints her previous books often as the demand increases, especially after each new book release.

“I haven’t done a lot of publicity as word of mouth from people reading the books and loving them so much has been enough,” she says.

“I believe the colours of the books, the rhythm and rhyme along with a little added Kiwi humour, wrapped in a strong message makes them sell themselves.”

Other books deal with issues such as childhood adversity and the cumulative impact of adverse events (My Can of Frazzled Fizz), and diversity (All Sorts of Different Mates).

They are designed to be used by teachers or support carers to work alongside a child, read it with the child and encourage the child to ask questions.

When asked how many books are still to come in the series, she replies: “As long as the books’ success continues as it has, along with requests from teachers, parents, social services and our tamariki on topics they want to see addressed, I would say, a while.”

Books are available in Paper Plus Te Puke, Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui or at Te Puke and Tauranga libraries with Pāpāmoa, Greerton and Mount Maunganui libraries awaiting sets from print.

Next week’s launch is at 10.30am on July 18.

It is a kid-friendly event with readings, lollipops and a chance to win copies of some of the books.

“It’s a time to gather and share, but absolutely no obligation to buy.”