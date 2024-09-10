Advertisement
AIMS Games: Charlie Ward is Te Puke Intermediate School’s first special needs representative

Charlie Ward, with teacher aide Kat Fox, is the first special needs student from Te Puke Intermediate School to take part in the AIMS Games.

Hundreds of students from Te Puke Intermediate School have taken part in the Zespri AIMS Games over the years, but this year one of them is extra special.

Charlie Ward is the first student with special needs to represent the school at the annual intermediate-aged tournament.

Charlie, 12, has Down syndrome. On Sunday he took part in the cross country at Waipuna Park in Tauranga and and is also competing in the indoor bowls at Mercury Baypark Stadium.

Before the games began, the school’s sports co-ordinator Cam Black said everyone at the school was looking forward to Charlie representing the school and having some fun.

Charlie’s older brother James ran with him as his support person at the cross country and his teacher aide Kat Fox has been helping him practise his indoor bowls.

He has practised every morning in the school hall since the start of term 3.

Beforehand he said he was looking forward to the bowls more than the cross country, and was looking forward to playing against students from other schools.

He said he was very proud to represent the school and he is looking forward to playing indoor bowls with his friends.

Dad Glenn said Charlie has been involved in Te Puke Sports rugby club “for a long time”.

Charlie Ward from Te Puke Intermediate School after the cross country run in which he was supported by brother James.
“He loves supporting Te Puke rugby club. He doesn’t play anymore, but loves supporting.”

Charlie is a popular kid around the school and the town.

“Everyone knows Charlie,” says Glenn. “You can’t walk down the street without everyone his age going, ‘hello Charlie’.”

Glenn says Charlie has really taken to indoor bowls.

“He’s got into it and loves it.”

Te Puke Intermediate School has 160 students taking part in this year’s AIMS Games, competing in 20 sports.

The school is the defending rugby sevens champion and its girls’ rugby sevens team was third at the games last year.

It’s a major logistical exercise getting students to games and competitions.

“We want to thank all the parents for their support, it’s been amazing,” says Cam.

Lucas Kennedy Cooke gets a timely challenge in for Te Puke Intermediate School's boys' football team in the 2-2 draw with Auckland Normal Intermediate School.
Ōtamarākau School students are taking part in 3-on-3 basketball, cross country and surfing.

Te Ranga School students are taking part in mixed seven-a-side hockey and orienteering.

Pongakawa School students are taking part in cross country, Futsal, gymnastics, mixed seven-a-side hockey, indoor bowls, mountain biking, surfing and table tennis.

Rangiuru School students are taking part in table tennis.

Pāpāmoa College students are taking part in rugby sevens, surfing, table tennis, rock climbing, rip rugby, orienteering, netball, mountain biking, indoor bowls, hip-hop, mixed seven-a-side hockey, gymnastics, Futsal, football, cross country, canoe sport, 3-on-3 and five-a-side basketball and badminton.

The 2024 Zespri AIMS Games has a record 397 schools and nearly 13,000 athletes competing

The field features nearly 400 entries in orienteering and 67 in surfing, both new codes for 2024.

Golf, swimming and squash have also boomed, while the big codes of basketball, netball, rugby and football continue to attract huge numbers.

A big drive by Parafed Bay of Plenty has also seen 31 athletes with disabilities register for the week-long festival across swimming, indoor bowls, cross country and table tennis.

The 12,905 entries represent a 1200 increase from 2023, also up 21 schools from last year.

