Charlie Ward, with teacher aide Kat Fox, is the first special needs student from Te Puke Intermediate School to take part in the AIMS Games.

Hundreds of students from Te Puke Intermediate School have taken part in the Zespri AIMS Games over the years, but this year one of them is extra special.

Charlie Ward is the first student with special needs to represent the school at the annual intermediate-aged tournament.

Charlie, 12, has Down syndrome. On Sunday he took part in the cross country at Waipuna Park in Tauranga and and is also competing in the indoor bowls at Mercury Baypark Stadium.

Before the games began, the school’s sports co-ordinator Cam Black said everyone at the school was looking forward to Charlie representing the school and having some fun.