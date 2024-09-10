Ōtamarākau School students are taking part in 3-on-3 basketball, cross country and surfing.
Te Ranga School students are taking part in mixed seven-a-side hockey and orienteering.
Pongakawa School students are taking part in cross country, Futsal, gymnastics, mixed seven-a-side hockey, indoor bowls, mountain biking, surfing and table tennis.
Rangiuru School students are taking part in table tennis.
Pāpāmoa College students are taking part in rugby sevens, surfing, table tennis, rock climbing, rip rugby, orienteering, netball, mountain biking, indoor bowls, hip-hop, mixed seven-a-side hockey, gymnastics, Futsal, football, cross country, canoe sport, 3-on-3 and five-a-side basketball and badminton.
The 2024 Zespri AIMS Games has a record 397 schools and nearly 13,000 athletes competing