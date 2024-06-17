Four local students gain Acorn Foundation Outward Bound Scholarships

Pāpāmoa College students Arjon Marsden and Ava Buchanan with Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford.

Four students from local secondary schools were among 14 students recently honoured at the Acorn Foundation 2024 Outward Bound Scholarship celebration at the Kollective in Tauranga.

Pāpāmoa College students Ava Buchanan and Arjon Marsden, and Te Puke High School students Riley Horton and Merenia Newton all received scholarships.

The scholarships are awarded annually to Year 12 students from local Western Bay of Plenty schools, plus Whakatāne High School.

The scholarship students will attend the Tangaroa Watch programme at Anakiwa in the South Island.

Pāpāmoa College deputy principal Pere Durie said about the scholarship: “The best thing is that these are young people who are full of potential, and Outward Bound provides them the opportunity to realise that potential”.

“We see them grow not just at school, but in their whānau and in their communities. Both Ava and Arjon are strong candidates for this course and will take this experience into becoming leaders and role models going forward.”

Te Puke High School student Riley Horton.

Te Puke High School deputy principal Simon McGillivray said Outward Bound has given students the confidence to step up and take opportunities they might not have accepted.

“The students who went last year have taken on school leadership roles, and every year we get to see young people blossom and grow after experiencing this course.”

Acorn Foundation chief executive, Lori Luke, says students are nominated by their schools and selected by Outward Bound staff members based on their commitment to their school and the community, with demonstrated financial need and an opportunity to improve their self-confidence.

“This is the eighth year that committed Acorn donors and other local supporters have provided these valuable scholarships to this three-week programme that uses outdoor adventures and physical activities to build resilience, perseverance and communication skills which deliver life-long benefits.

“It’s a privilege for us to be able to have such an impact on these students by awarding the scholarships.”