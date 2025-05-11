The Marlins won across the board this weekend. Photo/Supplied.

The latest edition of the Battle of the Bridge was fought out at the Tauranga Domain in week seven of the BOPRU senior club rugby season on Saturday.

The first half belonged to Mount Maunganui, who dominated possession against Tauranga Sports and led 21-5 at the half-time break. The home side dug deep in the second spell and came back into contention.

However, the Mount defence rallied to take a 31-27 victory home over the Tauranga Harbour Bridge. Mount second five Kaea Hongara scored a brace of tries, touching down the ball in each half.

Whakarewarewa escaped from Maramatanga Park with a narrow 31-29 win against Te Puna, despite being defeated in the try scoring stakes, by four touchdowns to three.

Te Puna highlighted the intensity of the encounter by taking two bonus points from the game. Whaka wrapped up the Baywide Premier first round trophy with their hard-fought win.