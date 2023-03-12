You Dream It, Let’s Build It!

Photo / Supplied.

Classic Builders, building premium homes for over 26 years.

At Classic Builders, we understand that when it comes to building a home, you want something that expresses your lifestyle and taste. Classic Builders are well known for getting Kiwi’s into new homes and have built a reputation for producing high-quality House & Land packages. However, the Classic team has also built many premium Design & Build homes for over 26 years.

Working with local architects alongside the Classic Builders in-house design team, the Design & Build option is surprisingly affordable and can work for various budgets. Our team love a creative challenge and has built homes of all shapes and sizes.

Design that suits your taste, style AND budget.

Clients often bring photos and mood boards to planning sessions, and our design and interiors team will present ideas and solutions to turn their vision into a reality.

The Classic Builders design centres showcase a wide variety of our suppliers’ fixtures, fittings and finishings and are a great place to start when designing a new build. With up-to-the-minute trends factored into the selection, your home can reflect your taste and style and incorporate ‘wow’ features expressing your individuality. We also invite our clients to visit our suppliers’ showrooms to experience the entire range of products available and find this often results in some great creative ideas.

To understand how distinctive your home can be, visit our Design and Build Showhome in Papamoa, which showcases the hottest cladding trend, Sugi Cedar throughout. The spacious open feel of this home is achieved through intelligent design, including higher ceilings and door frames, wider hallways and oversized bedrooms, creating the sense of a much larger house. Our team bring insights like this to the design process, this is where experience and knowledge add value. Our newest Showhome located in Omokoroa opens in April 2023 and will showcase fresh Design & build inspiration also.

‘The benefit of designing and building your new home with our team is simple, knowledge and experience. We are working with suppliers and materials every day, so we can provide guidance about what works where and suggest cost-effective or high-end alternatives. We do all the research so you can enjoy the design process.’ Cam McCallum, Regional Manager Eastern Bay of Plenty

With budgeting being such an important factor when considering building, we offer pricing that, depending on style preferences and spec requirements, is both competitive and affordable. We provide free consultations, so don’t hesitate if you need some advice about what would best suit your needs – pop in any time for more information!

The design of our homes as a nation has never been more important as the place we live has also become the place we work, relax and entertain and our house plans are adapting to allow for this lifestyle adjustment. Development of new, stronger, warmer, environmentally friendly materials have made homes energy efficient and resilient and now is a great time to invest in a home that is ready for your future.

If you’re looking for something truly individualised, then look no further than Classic Builders, where dreams become a reality without breaking budgets.

A simple and guided process

Our successful process incorporates four steps starting with CREATE. Our Building Consultant guides this stage with the help of our design team. The first crucial step is getting our boots on the ground and reviewing everything there is to know about your site. We look at the land itself and explore plan options within the site, an important step that will help us produce an optimised and scaled site plan.

We bring multiple options to the table so you can create a bespoke environment that reflects your lifestyle and taste. What works for one Classic Builders client, will not work for another. We get this and we work with you to select everything from materials for flooring and cabinetry to the location of tapware and storage cupboards. We provide high quality renders of your exterior and interior so that you have a clear vision of what your new home will look like on completion. We also bring your dream to life in augmented reality through our partnership with Home AR, which places your floorplan in actual size and layout on your site.

The next stage is COLOUR. Our colour experts understand the impact of colour on enhancing a mood or an atmosphere. A subtle hue can transform a space from reflecting nature to highlighting a special feature.

It’s time to BUILD. Our skilled and professional Construction Managers guide this part of the build journey to bring your home to life. They will provide a full schedule from earthworks through to the final clean prior to your handover date so you can ensure you are prepared to move into your new home as soon as it is ready.

Finally, it’s time to LIVE your dream; nothing beats handover day! Our team will remain in regular contact over the next twelve months and leave our clients with the security of our After Care assurance and ten-year structural warranty.

Visiting a Showhome is great way to start your journey, our Building Consultants can provide all of the information you need to build the house you have been dreaming of.