How could more small homes create options for all?

Changes are on the way that will see more townhouses and apartments popping up around the city, but how does that help our families who need three bedrooms and a backyard?

The Government is making some changes to housing rules that will change what you can do on your property. This means that people will be able to build more on residential sections without always needing a resource consent from council, or approval from neighbours. It will also mean more multi-storey buildings popping up around our neighbourhoods.

Tauranga City Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley says the flow-on effect of more apartments and townhouses will benefit the whole community.

"A wider range of housing in the city will give more options to people who would prefer to move out of their big homes and downsize, which would make more larger homes available for families."

"It's also positive for some young people who might want to get out of flatting in rented houses and buy their own home – a small two-bedroom apartment is much more achievable," she says.

The Government has mandated changes that allow people to build up to three dwellings of up to three storeys on most sections in residential zones, without needing to obtain a resource consent.

The changes also enable higher density housing with more building height within and around the city centre, and other identified commercial centres across the city and with close connections to public transport.

"Our city is growing at pace. These changes will help to address the housing challenges we face and create more options for all our residents to have homes that suit their needs," says Anne.

A report by SmartGrowth on Housing Development Capacity indicates that Tauranga already has a strong shift towards one-person and two-person households, with some 1,960 additional households expected over the next three years. One person households are expected to account for 30% of housing growth through to 2050. This is slightly less than two-person households, which are expected to account for 35% of growth over the same period.

"While I know we have many families looking for homes, not everyone wants a section that needs regular lawn moving, or to live somewhere that can take an hour out of each day travelling to work. Some people like to be able to go out for dinner with friends with the ease of strolling home, or lock and leave a low-maintenance place so they can travel on a whim," says Anne.

Key findings of a council transport modelling report have identified that with more people living close to urban centres, the number of vehicles on the road declines, cycle trips and use of public transport is expected to increase, and there are public health benefits through reduced pollutants.

"I think there are some great outcomes with more people having the opportunity to live close to work, parks and shops in smaller spaces, potentially freeing up larger homes and improving the way everyone lives and enjoys our city."