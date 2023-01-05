Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Zoe Hunter: ‘Uncommon’ or not, earthquakes jolt our complacency

Zoe Hunter
By
3 mins to read
A magnitutde 5.4 earthquake was reported in the Waikato, with people as far as Auckland and Christchurch saying they felt a "wobble". Image / GeoNet

A magnitutde 5.4 earthquake was reported in the Waikato, with people as far as Auckland and Christchurch saying they felt a "wobble". Image / GeoNet

OPINION:

I was half asleep when the house started shaking.

It took me a few seconds to realise it was an earthquake - a big one.

The shake was so big I found it tricky

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times