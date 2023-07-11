Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Zoe Hunter: Changes to skilled migrant visas letting all sides down

Zoe Hunter
By
3 mins to read
Tauranga bakery owner Frances Cooper, who has had just two days off in seven weeks, is struggling to fill crippling staff shortages because of revamped skilled migrant visa rules. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tauranga bakery owner Frances Cooper, who has had just two days off in seven weeks, is struggling to fill crippling staff shortages because of revamped skilled migrant visa rules. Photo / Alex Cairns

Opinion

Picture this: You are a chef who has studied hard, learned on the job and become very good at what you do for three years.

But unless you’re earning $45 an hour and have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times