Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Zespri wins $1.28m court case protecting Gold3 kiwifruit rights in China

SunLive
2 mins to read

Zespri defended the intellectual property rights for Gold3 kiwifruit. Photo / Supplied

Zespri defended the intellectual property rights for Gold3 kiwifruit. Photo / Supplied

Zespri has won a significant legal victory in China, successfully defending the intellectual property rights of New Zealand kiwifruit growers.

The Wuhan Intermediate People’s Court in China has issued its judgement in the Mount Maunganui-headquartered kiwifruit marketer’s 2023 plant variety rights (PVR) infringement case against two defendants involved in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save