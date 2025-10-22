Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Zespri defended the intellectual property rights for Gold3 kiwifruit. Photo / Supplied

Zespri has won a significant legal victory in China, successfully defending the intellectual property rights of New Zealand kiwifruit growers.

The Wuhan Intermediate People’s Court in China has issued its judgement in the Mount Maunganui-headquartered kiwifruit marketer’s 2023 plant variety rights (PVR) infringement case against two defendants involved in the unauthorised production, sale and marketing of Gold3 kiwifruit.

The court found the primary defendant infringed Zespri’s IP rights through the unauthorised planting and sale of Gold3, Zespri said in a statement.

The infringement involved the unauthorised planting of over 200 hectares of Gold3 in Hubei Province, with fruit then sold online.

The court has ordered the defendant to remove the 260ha of infringing plant material and to pay Zespri compensation of 5,246,200 Chinese Yuan, or $1.28 million.