Armed with advice from one of rugby sevens’ greats, the Fijian Zespri Aims Games team is “here to win”.

The 17-strong rugby team from Gospel Primary School in Suva is back in Tauranga for the week-long intermediate-aged sports tournament taking place from September 2 to 8.

International athletes and supporters from Fiji, Samoa and the Cook Islands were officially welcomed to the city with a traditional pōwhiri at Tauranga Intermediate on Monday.

Gospel Primary School rugby sevens team manager Jope Ravolaca Kaitoga said before stepping foot on the field for their first match against Highlands Intermediate on Monday, they received a special visit.

He said the team was given some advice from the sport’s most highly decorated coach in the history of rugby sevens - Sir Gordon Tietjens.

“It was cool for them to meet a legend. They take that back home with them.”

Kaitoga said the former coach of the New Zealand rugby sevens men’s national team and All Blacks Sevens coach shared tips for a good defence.

“He said the first game is something that sets the platform for the rest,” he said.

It was the second time a Fijian team has been part of the Aims Games since they first came in 2019.

“We were not able to come last time because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Kaitoga said.

As soon as they had the opportunity to be part of the 2023 event, they began fundraising.

“We did a lot to get here. The parents have given a lot for them to be here. We had to fundraise [and find] donors, sponsors for merchandise.”

The team was staying at the Katikati Baptist Church and travelling to Mount Maunganui daily for their games.

“We are very thankful and grateful.”

Sikeli Naqau at the Zespri Aims games. Photo / Alex Cairns

Kaitoga said the Aims Games were a great experience for the children in that they could visit a new country, experience a new culture and meet new friends.

“It is history to them. You only get to play once,” he said.

“Most of us are first-timers and have learned from the experience of those before us.”

Kaitoga said he was looking forward to showing Tauranga some of the “raw talent” in their team.

“We are really excited. We want to expose our students to a high level of competition. They are coming here to compete.

“New Zealand and Fiji are rival teams, especially in rugby sevens. That thinking will be there,” he said.

“We are here to compete, to win.”

Kaitoga said it was important for the Fiji team to witness a traditional Māori welcoming before they started playing.

“We come from a nation full of culture. It is important for us to have the blessing of the land upon us so we can play freely. When we set foot on another land, we need to respect that.”

Cook Islands badminton team manager Ahkim Tikaroa said this year, they had brought their “biggest” team since they first took part in the games in 2016.

About 15 players from Apii Nikao Primary School, Apii Arorangi Primary School, Apii Avarua and Apii Te Uki Ou in Rarotonga were playing badminton and tennis at the games. There were also two players from Samoa competing in tennis.

“We were wanting to come before Covid. It has been like three years now since we have been back,” he said.

Tikaroa said the team fundraised for about two months to be able to get to the games and it was “an honour” to witness such a “beautiful” welcoming.

“Some of them have never been here before. We are very grateful to be back. The kids are really excited.”

The Aims Games were important for the children to be part of, he said.

“It starts their career. It is really exciting. We are here to get medals, have fun, and to win.”

Gospel Primary School Fiji lost their first games by 14-17 to Highlands Intermediate and 7-36 to Te Puke Intermediate. They won their game against John Paul College by 22-12.

The team plays Saint Kentigern College this afternoon.

