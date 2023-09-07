Five years ago, he competed in his first AIMS Games. Now, Julian David has been crowned the first under-20 speed-climbing youth world champion.

The former Tauranga Intermediate School pupil got to relive history at the Zespri AIMS Games 2023 this week.

Julian competed in the AIMS Games when rock climbing was introduced in 2018. He was presented with a bronze medal by his coach at the time, Sarah Tetzlaff.

On Wednesday, Tetzlaff presented him with the gold medal he claimed for the U20 men’s speed competition at the IFSC Climbing Youth World Championships in Seoul, South Korea, last week. It was the first youth medal for New Zealand in the division.

Then it was his turn to present this year’s medals to the 2023 Zespri AIMS Games rock climbing champions.

The 18-year-old, now a student at Tauranga Boys’ College, said it was “a bit weird” to be back home after three months in Korea but he was excited to be back.

He felt almost as excited to be presenting the medals to the AIMS Games rock climbers as he was winning his world title.

“This [AIMS] was my first ever competition.”

Julian said his love for rock climbing began when he fell out of a tree and broke his wrist five years ago.

He spent six weeks recovering and decided to enter the AIMS Games for the first time.

“It is so inspiring,” he said. “It is a great pathway to the national or international stage.

“It edged me on to do more competitions. Without AIMS Games I wouldn’t be a world champion.”

He said he knew how this year’s athletes would have been feeling. “I have been in their shoes.”

His message to them was: “Keep going.”

Julian’s mum Kim David, the head AIMS Games rock climbing judge, said it was an uplifting sport.

“You are competing against yourself.”

Kim said she was proud of her son. “He has just been so focused and so driven to be the best he can be.”

For him to be back at the games presenting medals to aspiring athletes was awesome.

“It shows them where they can go. The world is their oyster, you can do anything.”

Kim said the AIMS Games had set the pathway for Julian to become a world-class athlete.

“AIMS Games is the most important event for kids. They get all these new opportunities. It can be a platform for life.”

Mount Intermediate School students and twins Mila and Rio Piatek scored medals of their own.

Rio won gold in the Year 8 boys division and Mila won silver in the Year 8 girls division.

Both were part of their school’s rock climbing team that won the fastest school award.

Rio said the AIMS Games were fun. “I liked the climbs, they were really challenging in the finals.”

Mila said it was “really inspiring” to have Julian present their medals.

“He is so awesome. He is a bit of an inspiration.”

Mila said she wanted to climb at a high level when she was older.

“Speed has such a good pathway, especially here in the Bay of Plenty where we can train and compete.”

AIMS Games rock climbing code co-ordinator Adam Dyck said he was always so impressed by the rock climbing community.

“That is what sets us apart,” he said. “It is so important for the kids. Having Julian here makes it real relevant for them.”

