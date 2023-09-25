Yeoman Bridge bank: Native plants gone

Yeoman Bridge banks are bare after trees and scrubs were removed.

Residents close to Katikati’s Yeoman Bridge have recently discovered native shrubs and trees along the banks have been removed.

The young trees had been watered and staked by neighbours for two years.

A local resident, who did not want to be named, says the Western Bay of Plenty District Council told them someone had complained the plants would grow and block their view.

Cabbage trees, manuka and other species were taken. About 35 shrubs and trees were removed just over a week ago, the resident said, and a large old banksia on the edge of the stream was cut down.

‘’So we have an answer now, we know what happened to them. But there was no consultation.

‘’It’s such a waste of time and resources. The council must have had to buy those plants and spend money on developing the area just to have it chopped down. Perhaps better consultation at the beginning would have been wise.’’

The resident wonders how so many natives can be cut down because of one person’s complaints.

Although the cut-down banksia is not a native, it is a food source for tui, heron, fantail and other native birds in the area.

The resident was told the council cannot replant anything now as it is too late in the season.

‘’Perhaps the removal should have been done next year closer to the time when replanting could be done.’’

A council spokesperson says more than one person had expressed concern about trees growing and obstructing their view.

‘’The trees were two years old and many were already obstructing people’s views.

“Council is ensuring the area will be planted in native plants that will help increase the biodiversity in the area over time. A focus for the new plants for the area will be on species that attract and provide food for insects and birds.’’

Staff had rescued and replanted a number of the plants to lower down on the foreshore area, the spokesperson said.

The banksia was removed to make way for a native species.



