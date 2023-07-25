Te Puke's Daffodil Day march is on again next month. Photo / Talia Parker

A tide of yellow will flow through Te Puke next month to mark Daffodil Day.

After a successful Daffodil Day march last year, the event is to be repeated, with Maria Moore once again at the helm.

“Everyone was in yellow or brightly coloured clothing and that’s what we’re trying to do again,” she says.

This time, rather than Te Puke Memorial Hall, the start and finish point will be Harvest Church in Jocelyn St where the hall will be decorated, and where Maria hopes to have some entertainment.

She is looking for people to help set up and pack away decorations and to help in other ways.

“The day before I’ve got to blow up a lot of balloons so even if someone the day before wants to help me or has a machine for blowing them up, that would be great. Or maybe there are people who would like to do some entertaining at the hall.”

She is already out and about gathering goodies for a raffle and spot prizes.

“We’ll have different categories, like the most vibrant costume.

“Everyone is welcome, men, women and children. We even had a dog last year that was dressed up.”

Collection buckets will be out and there will also be Daffodil Day collection points at Countdown and New World supermarkets and outside Sunny’s in Jellicoe St.

Maria says the march, on August 25, is all about standing together and offering support.

“Most people are affected by cancer in some way shape or form, whether it’s family, friends or someone in the community they know.”

She is inviting anyone who has lost a loved one to cancer as a remembrance, to bring a picture with a few words to be placed on a wall at the hall.

Anyone wanting to help out can contact Maria on 027 507 7771.