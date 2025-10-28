A yacht 'Right On' has grounded in Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Claire Rogers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A yacht 'Right On' has grounded in Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Claire Rogers.

SunLive readers report a yacht has grounded in Waikorire, also known as Pilot Bay, in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s near the corner of Leinster Ave in Pilot Bay,” said a SunLive reader.

“It was blowing a gale. There was stuff flying everywhere; it was really nasty.”

A yacht 'Right On' has grounded in Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Claire Rogers.

MetService recorded windspeeds of 35 - 43km/h westerlies gusting up to 80 km/hr between 2pm - 4pm.