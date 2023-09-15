Voyager 2023 media awards

Homeless man freedom camping in Bay of Plenty has almost everything he owns stolen

Carmen Hall
By
6 mins to read
Paul Russell has been left with nothing after having everything stolen while he was freedom camping

“I’ve had to beg for money, for petrol and food.”

That is the situation a homeless man finds himself in after almost everything he owns was stolen at a Bay of Plenty campsite.

Paul Russell

