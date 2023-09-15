“I’ve had to beg for money, for petrol and food.”

That is the situation a homeless man finds himself in after almost everything he owns was stolen at a Bay of Plenty campsite.

Paul Russell told the Bay of Plenty Times he felt “disbelief” and “shock” after losing worldly possessions worth thousands of dollars, including three tents, a 15-inch Mac Powerbook, cooking and camping equipment, clothing and irreplaceable sentimental items.

He was insured but the beneficiary said AA Insurance initially denied his claim and told him he was not “burgled because the definition burgled is that is done by force or by forced entry”.

It left the 57-year-old in dire circumstances, but he had a small reprieve yesterday when the insurer offered him a cash settlement for the laptop.

Russell, however, still hoped the insurer would pay out his other belongings.

Russell now lives in his car at Waihī Beach. He’s parked alongside a motorhome at a freedom camping spot overlooking the ocean.

A fire crackles in a repurposed, blackened wok perched on a terracotta pot. A small axe rests beside an armload of driftwood and twigs. In a semi-circle sit a small chopping block, coffee cup, chilli sauce, tiny teapot and knife and fork, as well as a copy of the Life of Pi. Two tea towels draped across a rope barrier flap in the wind.

Paul Russell is homeless and most of his possessions were stolen. Photo / Alex Cairns

His ordeal started at Tuapiro near Katikati, about 16km down the road.

He was freedom camping for about two nights before the September 1 incident.

Russell said he had asked a neighbouring camper to watch his stuff while he went fishing at 8am to catch his dinner.

When he returned about 8.30am, his tents and eight 57-litre Jobmate storage bins had been stolen.

He said the neighbour had mistaken the thief for him packing up as the person wore an almost identical red cap to Russell and had a similar vehicle of the same colour.

“To my horror, everything at my campsite was gone, it was absolutely devastating. I’ve lost all my treasured possessions.

“I was really mad and thought this a***hole has no idea about the consequences of his actions.”

He could not put into words his feelings of hopelessness.

He said he believed the initial reaction from his insurer was “ridiculous” because campers could not lock their tents.

The incident had been reported to the police.

Paul Russell is now living in his car at Waihī Beach.

He said he had a lifelong struggle with mental health and last month, following the breakup of his 10-year relationship, he left his Drury home to travel New Zealand, living in a tent.

The professional photographer and landscape gardener hoped to create a coffee table book of landscapes.

He said he was diagnosed with bipolar (dsmV) in 1987 and wanted to raise awareness of it among men. His current experience had given him the strength to speak up.

Men needed to talk more, seek support and know it was okay to cry.

His voice broke as he admitted, “I need help”.

“I understand everyone is doing it tough at the moment but this is beyond most people’s capacity to cope.”

The self-described survivalist said he had no money and was unable to work.

“For the first time, I’ve had to beg for money for petrol and food.

“I am sick and tired of feeling sick and tired. I’m not broken but damn close.”

Russell was happy living on the road but said he just wanted his stuff back or for the insurance company to replace it.

He had concerns about New Zealand in the run-up to the election.

He said it was not the country he grew up in.

“Who will stand tall, kia kaha and sort this country out? I am angry.

“Something or things desperately need to change.”

Paul Russell at Waihī Beach. Photo / Alex Cairns

A family member said Russell was extremely vulnerable and they had started a “help Paul” Givealittle Page for him, which had raised $10.

The page description said Russell had nothing to his name and “no way of replacing any of his much-needed things or leaving the Bay of Plenty”.

An AA Insurance spokesperson said in a statement that in its initial conversations with Russell, its team determined there was no cover available under his Limited Contents policy so the claim was withdrawn.

After reviewing the conversations, however, it found his stolen laptop was covered by the optional laptop and tablet cover Russell took out, covering theft, accidental loss and accidental damage.

“We contacted Mr Russell on 15 September to notify him and apologise for this. We reopened his claim and have now spoken to Mr Russell and he has accepted a cash settlement.”

Under AA Insurance’s Limited Contents policy, burglary includes items that have been taken by force, such as forced entry to a home, a building or a vehicle, or taking items that had been secured.

“Because Mr Russell’s belongings had not been secured and there was no forced entry, his loss was not covered by the policy.”

Ministry for Social Development Bay of Plenty acting regional commissioner Graham Allpress said it had provided Russell with food and petrol vouchers in recent weeks and discussed other support he could apply for.

“Our policy is that tents and cars are not suitable accommodation for our clients, so we don’t pay for tents or camping equipment. We understand Paul intends to resume employment as a landscape gardener when he is well enough to do so.”

It would continue to offer him support as he worked toward that goal, was regularly talking with him about his situation and had offered him a range of assistance.

Allpress encouraged anyone sleeping rough or in a car to contact the ministry for help.

It would work with people in urgent need of housing to find a suitable place to stay, with emergency housing as the last resort.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police had received a report regarding property stolen from the camping site.

Police made inquiries to find evidence that could lead to the thief, including seeking CCTV in the area, but had no further leads to follow.

“The case has been filed, pending receipt of any new information.”

She said prevention advice was tricky as normally police would advise people not to leave valuables unsecured.

“If you’re in a tent with nowhere else to store goods, the best option is to ask someone else at the camping site to watch out for your stuff while you’re away from the site.”

Carmen Hall is a news director for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, covering business and general news. She has been a Voyager Media Awards winner and a journalist for 25 years.















