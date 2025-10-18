Tina Bergen, an advanced life support instructor, and Grant Louie, a cardiac arrest survivor, perform CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) on a mannequin for World Restart a Heart Day. Photo / Bijou Johnson
A Tauranga man who collapsed on a tennis court and stopped breathing for six minutes is alive today thanks to his mates’ swift use of CPR chest compressions and a defibrillator.
When Grant Louie heard Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty was holding the region’s first World Restart a HeartDay event, he wanted to share his story.
Medical professionals gathered at the summit of Mount Maunganui for sunrise on Wednesday to raise awareness about the importance of early cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation.
Advanced life support instructors taught early risers how to perform CPR and use automated external defibrillators (AEDs).
Mauao has two AEDs and Mount Holiday Park has one, and all are available 24 hours a day.
The survival rate for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is 11%, but this increases to 50-74% when an AED is used, she said.
Conning said Hauora a Toi wants to normalise announcing the location of AEDs at the start of meetings, alongside pointing out exits and toilets.
It wants AEDs to become a part of people’s “normal language”.
A free responder app, GoodSAM, shows users nearby AEDs and notifies a network of trained volunteers – including doctors, nurses, paramedics and registered first aiders – when emergency services are contacted about a cardiac arrest.
Conning has advice for anyone who witnesses a cardiac arrest.
“If you find someone unresponsive and not breathing normally, call for help. Push on the centre of the chest, around one third of the depth of the chest, 100 times a minute.
Bijou Johnson is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. A passionate writer and reader, she grew up in Tauranga and developed a love for journalism while exploring various disciplines at university. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Classical Studies from Massey University.