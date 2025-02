Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in studio with Newstalk ZB’s Kerre Woodham. Video \ Newstalk ZB

One person has been seriously injured at an incident at the Mount Maunganui wharves.

A spokesperson said St John was notified of a workplace incident on Hull Rd about 9.17am.

An ambulance, rapid response unit, and operations manager attended.

“One patient, in a serious condition, is being transported to Tauranga Hospital.”