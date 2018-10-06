She thought the staff shortage issue had been highlighted in good time, "which gives a chance for the retail sector to plan for their upcoming needs".
Cherie Hill, a senior consultant at Kinetic Recruitment, said her company identified three or four months ago there was a gap to be filled in Tauranga – there was no agency specialising in retail recruitment.
Kinetic created a retail division and hired someone in Tauranga to focus on it.
"The new jobs created in the retail and food and beverage industries will provide fantastic employment opportunities for local people and those looking to move to the area," he said.
"We estimate that by the time stage two of the enclosed mall is complete next year the retailers at the Tauranga Crossing complex will be employing up to 1000 people in fulltime and part-time retail jobs."
Bayfair centre manager Steve Ellingford said the growing demand for more retail and entertainment was a good creator of jobs.
"Bayfair's development will see plenty of business and employment opportunities open up, supplementing the Bay of Plenty's boom," he said.
"On completion, it is estimated that Bayfair and its retailers would employ 1500 people. The development itself has created upwards of 400 construction jobs."
Ellingford said while many of the retailers joining Bayfair would have lined up employees for the opening of their stores later this year, there would be a continued need for staff throughout the retail seasons.
"We envisage there being another wave of employment opportunity in retail within the next six months, and this is where recruitment agencies can help usher locals into retail."
The majority of stores in the first phase of the new-look Bayfair will open in November, and there will be 150 stores completed in late 2019.
Yudu general manager Sarah Wood said the number of retail jobs around the country was holding relatively steady, but she expected listings on the careers website to increase as the busy Christmas season approaches.
"We have nearly 400 retail jobs on offer around the country - and some employers are already warning candidates to be aware of the added pressures Christmas brings to the sector."