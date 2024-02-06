Packhouse and harvest roles are on offer for the upcoming kiwifruit season.

Packhouse and harvest roles are on offer for the upcoming kiwifruit season.

About 4000 kiwifruit roles need filling in Western Bay of Plenty and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has joined forces with seasonal employers to promote work opportunities.

Two hiring days are planned this month to match job seekers with employers.

Job seekers keen to see what is on offer can head to the Te Puke War Memorial Hall, 130 Jellicoe St, Te Puke on February 12.

The second hiring day will be at the Patuki Manawa Digital Hub in Katikati on February 15. Both events run from 10am to 12.30pm.

A mix of harvest and packhouse roles will be available and those going to the events will have the opportunity to talk to employers about what jobs may suit them. “It’s about bringing the two together and allowing conversations to happen,” says MSD’s Bay or Plenty regional commissioner Jacob Davies.

“Not all seasonal jobs involve picking, packing or stacking. There are many options from forklift to administration so if someone isn’t able to do physical work, there may be other roles that suit.”

Anyone curious about working in the kiwifruit industry can put on a headset and see what it’s like to work on a kiwifruit orchard through virtual reality.

“Seasonal work can be an opportunity for people seeking to get back into the workforce and can be a stepping stone to other types of work, including full-time employment.

“The ministry has a range of support to help job seekers move into employment and will assist job seekers and employers with the recruitment process.

“The expo is free so pop down and check it out,” says Jacob.



