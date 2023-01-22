More and more incidents where incidents are of a serious nature are taking place, police say. Photo / 123RF

More and more incidents where incidents are of a serious nature are taking place, police say. Photo / 123RF

The manager of a women’s refuge is pleading for people to “be a good human” as it struggles with the impact of domestic violence.

It comes as both police and the refuge noticed an increase in the number of strangulation incidents, and Ministry of Justice figures show nearly 1800 people were convicted of breaching protection orders in the Bay of Plenty over the past five years.

Tauranga Women’s Refuge general manager Hazel Hape said the wellbeing and health of the community had suffered since Covid-19 first hit New Zealand shores in early 2020 leading towards an increase in acts of violence but after New Year was often their most active time.

“Christmas is pretty quiet. Having worked at this refuge on and off for 17 years, it’s after New Year when it hits the fan.

“It’s not just cannabis and meth contributing to this, over the summer period, alcohol, people are on it. Things escalate and the next minute police end up responding.

“I think, and I can only say from a refuge context, people are calling because they are scared, they want to help their neighbours and don’t know what else to do.”

Hape said working at the refuge was like its own version of “A&E” with some coming through that had been strangled, concussed, knocked out, had their teeth knocked out, hogtied and other sorts of “full-on serious injuries”.

People from all walks of life used it, from doctors and lawyers and teachers to wealthy and poor people.

“It’s a community issue,” she said.

Tauranga Women’s Refuge manager Hazel Hape. Photo / George Novak

“Poverty, homelessness, unemployment, emergency housing, drugs and organized crime, they’ve all been contributing factors for people that are already struggling and that’s leading towards acts of violence.

“We provide a 24-hour seven-days-a-week helpline, safe housing, counselling, safety programmes for women and children, advocacy, we’ve got about 11 services designed to provide a first response to victims of domestic violence.

Hape said she did the work because she “loved helping people” and was grateful for the opportunity - even with the misery of the work - to be part of a group that could “shine a light” on someone’s greatness or beauty.

Asked what could do to help the refuge, Hape said being a good human was better than donating money that just “comes in and goes out”.

“Choose to be helpful if you know someone is at risk,” she said. “Choose to reach out for help if you need it or know someone else does. Don’t want until there’s chaos.

“I think you can have all the services available but it’s about being a good human being. That might be a bit lah-lah but that’s the way I see it.

“Be a great aunt, uncle, friend, mum, dad; be a good person. Be the person who says you need to tone it down, are you okay or do you need to come to my place? Don’t look away and say it’s not my problem.”

Western Bay of Plenty family harm intervention co-ordinator Sergeant Adrian Tukaki said police were seeing “more and more” incidents where injuries were “incredibly serious - including strangulation”.

“Family harm remains a huge issue in our communities and a big driver of demand for police, particularly as we head into the holiday season.

“While prosecuting offenders has its place, and police will do so when appropriate, Bay of Plenty Police have an increased focus on harm prevention and ensuring peoples’ well-being, both short and long term, is addressed.

“This includes support for both victims of family harm, and also perpetrators as well as those affected by harm such as children and the wider whanāu group.”

WBOP Police partnered with several community agencies in the family harm space, including Tautoko Mai which provided medical examinations for victims of strangulation and suffocation.

Police’s Memorandum of Understanding allowed targeted support of those affected, regardless of whether any formal complaint had been made and the focus was to ensure the victim was safe in the short and long term - the effects of strangulation weren’t always obvious.

“Victims are connected with specific medical assistance to treat what can be incredibly serious injuries as a result of family violence and links them with wrap-around multi-agency support to ensure they are safe and feel safe going forward.

“We recognise the Christmas holiday period can be a stressful one for many whānau, and remind people to take a breath, and reach out for support if they need it.

“Everyone deserves to be safe and feel safe over this time. In an emergency, when there is [an] immediate concern for someone’s safety, please call 111.”