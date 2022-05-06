A passerby said police arrived about 8.20am after the body had been discovered.

The death of a woman found floating in Pilot Bay this morning is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

Tauranga police responded to reports of a woman found dead in the water at Pilot Bay about 8.05am.

A police spokeswoman said the individual had been identified and her death would be referred to the coroner.

Cordons at the scene have now been lifted. Photo / Emma Houpt

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious."

The woman's body was found by walkers about 8am.

Cordons were set up around the area and a team of police used a large blue tarpaulin to cover the body on the beach, near the water.

The body was removed from the scene mid-morning and cordons were lifted.

A couple, who requested to remain anonymous, were taking a walk along the Pilot Bay boardwalk when they noticed a body floating face down in the water about 8am.

Police use a large blue tarpaulin to cover the body on the beach. Photo / Emma Houpt

They called police immediately after spotting it.

"We walked along the beachfront and saw a body floating three or four metres off the beach face down," the man said.

"We went down there to have a look if there was any movement. It was just someone floating."

The pair live in Tauranga and walk along the boardwalk three times every week.

The woman said she felt "a bit upset" after coming across the body.