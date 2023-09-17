Woman facing raft of charges after incident in Whakatāne

One person has been arrested following a Whakatāne shoplifting incident last week.

A woman is facing a raft of charges following an incident in the Whakatāne CBD last week.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Prevention Manager and Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray said in a statement yesterday one person was facing multiple charges of allegedly shoplifting.

Murray said police responded to reports of a woman acting threateningly towards a person on The Strand on Wednesday, September 13 about 5.45pm.

The woman was taken into custody and a knife was allegedly seized.

No one was injured in the incident.

The woman was taken into custody and was due to reappear in the Whakatāne Distrcit Court on Tuesday on multiple charges of shoplifting.

Other charges for the woman include possessing an offensive weapon, methamphetamine possession and disorderly behaviour.

Murray said police and retailers could not prevent crime alone and relied on the help of the community.

“We need the public to report any suspicious activity so we can conduct inquiries and hold offenders to account.”