Woman charged after Oropi stabbing, court appearance today
SunLive
A woman is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today following a stabbing in Oropi.
Police were called to an address on Oropi Rd at 10.50pm on Saturday following reports of a “family harm-related assault”, police said.
“One person sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.”
Police confirmed
to SunLive the assault was a stabbing.
They said a 29-year-old woman has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.