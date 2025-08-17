Advertisement
Woman charged after Oropi stabbing, court appearance today

SunLive
Quick Read

A woman is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today following a stabbing in Oropi.

Police were called to an address on Oropi Rd at 10.50pm on Saturday following reports of a “family harm-related assault”, police said.

“One person sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.”

