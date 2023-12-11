Who beat who in this weekend’s Western Bay of Plenty Cricket comp

There was a full weekend of action in the Western Bay cricket competition.

Western Bay Cricket

Katikati moved to the cusp of the top four in the division one title race after demolishing Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Batting first, Katikati veteran Matt Earl got his side away to a good start with 32 runs at the top of the order. Batting at six, Raghavendra Reddy anchored the middle order responses with his team’s top score of 34, as they posted a solid 174 at a cost of nine wickets.

Katikati had the Mount reply in strife from the start of their innings, with the first wicket falling without a run on the board. Flynn Warren ripped through the Mount batters to grab six wickets for just 11 runs. Warren received grand support from Blake Gilroy (3/24) as Mount Maunganui were bundled out for 35, with the third ball of the twelfth over.

Baaj Sports retained the Don Warner Challenge Trophy with a four wicket-win over Cadets, in a top-of-the-table encounter. Pāpāmoa beat Hawks by 56 runs while United Indians got past Tauranga Boys’ College.

The Classic Builders Division Three title race provided plenty of action with two batting milestones. Batting at three, Pāpāmoa’s David Babbage belted 120 not out from 89 balls to propel his side to 264 for four wickets, against Mount Maunganui.

Rob Inglis took four Mount middle-order wickets with Tony Biesiek getting right into the action with three wickets for just 7 runs. Mount Maunganui were removed for 96 in the thirty-first over, to give Papamoa a big win.

Albion cemented second place in first round title race, after cruising to the win points on offer, in their match-up with Tauranga Boys’ College Blue. Long-serving Albion batter, Matt Summerville, took control of the match with 118 at a strike rate of 126.88.

There would have been plenty of joy and happiness, in the Aquinas College team ranks, after they took out their first win of the forty-over competition season. The Aquinas students chased down Tauranga Boys’ College White total of 163/5, with six wickets to spare. Bernie Gardiner top scored with a gritty 59 runs.

Results

Classic Builders Division One

Pāpāmoa 189 (Josh Short 49, Razib Dutta 35, Srinesh Fernando 30) defeated Hawks 133 (Srinesh Fernando 5/23, Asa Banbury 3/18)

United Indians 262/9 (Gurwinder Singh 76no, Sunil Gaur 46, Manjot Singh 46; James Stratton 3/53) defeated Tauranga Boys College 173 (Raghav Salgota 3/30)

Katikati 174/9 (Raghavendra Reddy 34, Mathew Earl 32; Jonathan Brewis 3/40) defeated Mount Maunganui 35 (Flynn Warren 6/11, Blake Gilroy 3/24)

Cadets 170/9 (Vikas Tiwari 3/18) lost to Baaj Sports 174/6 (Lucky Singh 44no, Gurwinder Singh 34)

Classic Builders Division Two

Sher E Punjab Te Puke 161 (Gurpreet Padda 46, Bivek Singh 30; Jack Jones 3/17) defeated Cadets 102 (Gurwinder Singh 34; Gagandeep Singh 4/22)

Falcons 201 (Pardeep Kumar 40, Tarun Triklani 38, Harsh Badham 31; Mandeep Singh 4/57) lost to United Indians 202/9 (Gurpreet Singh 68)

Te Puke 245/9 (Benjamin Hunter-Blair 94, Chris Rowe 39, Ryan Crossley 30; Jasdeep Sidhu 4/38) defeated Baaj Sports 106 (Robert Ward 3/26, Ryan Crossley 3/21)

Bay Blasters 142 (Sivasyam Sadasivan 35; Ben Lind 4/14, Prashant Patel 4/47) lost to Greerton 143/8 (Arjun Bhaskar 3/31)

Classic Builders Division Three

Albion 282/3 (Matt Summerville 118, Ethan Forbes 60) defeated Tauranga Boys College Blue 84 (James Minnelli 4/9, Rodney Henderson 3/14)

Mount Maunganui 198/9 (Jason Luke 57, Saad Shah 38, Steve Robertson 31; Jeff Holmes 3.40, Lachlan Balfour 3/45) lost to Grasshoppers 202/4 (Bob Curran 55, Craig Williamson 35)

Pāpāmoa 264/4 (David Babbage 120no, Tony Biesiek 39, Nitin Bindall 32) defeated Mount Maunganui2 — 96 (Nathan Tutt 40; Rob Inglis 4/20, Tony Biesiek 3/7)

Tauranga Boys College White 163/5 (Chanui Walisundra 34, Heston Robertson 32; Rico Adsett 3/23) lost to Aquinas College 166/4 (Bernie Gardiner 59, Brady Jones 32)

Classic Builders Division Four

Baaj Sports 106 (Prahjot Karki 5/15) lost to Danphe CC 107/5 (Radhe Yadav 70no; German Bhullar 3/22)

United Indians 209 (Gurpreet Singh 47, Narinder Singh 37; Sajin Ts 3/46, Jissen Phillip 3/60) defeated Bay Blasters 87 (Gupinder Singh 5/17)

Greerton defeated Baaj Sports, Katikati 151 v Cadets, — no final result posted



