Whitianga Waterways Concert 2021 set to party

Whitianga Waterways Concert in January 2020 when the events of March were barely on people's minds. Photo / Alison Smith

A $6 million boost to the local economy and unique ability to gather and dance en masse are two reasons to be grateful for one of the Coromandel's biggest concerts of the year in Whitianga this weekend.

The annual Summer Concert Tour returns with an all-Kiwi lineup at Whitianga Waterways Arena on Sunday, January 31.

Hayden Dickason, Greenstone Entertainment Marketing and PR manager, says the event will bring a much-appreciated boost to the New Zealand music industry and economies of the three locations where the tour is hosted, including the Coromandel.

The first of the three concerts was held in Queenstown last weekend with 10,000 fans.

"We are in a fortunate and unique position here in New Zealand, and with Kiwis' hunger to be out there and enjoying live music events and other activities over the summer, today's show is a testament to just how lucky we all are," said Amanda Calvert, CEO of Greenstone Entertainment, after the event at Queenstown.

Hayden said fans were in their best singing voices and making the most of a classic warm and sunny Kiwi summer afternoon.

"The bands have all been absolutely blown away by the show, the artists, ourselves and organisers and concert-goers were all in such a positive frame of mind that we can do these things, it was a wonderful day," he said.

"They can't wait to get to Whitianga, they're so pumped."

For contact tracing, concert-goers are being reminded to ensure their tickets are named with the person who is attending and that each ticket-holder brings ID to prove names match up with each ticket.

Harry Lyon of Hello Sailor at the Summer Concert Tour 2021 Gibbston Valley Winery Concert, Queenstown, NZ. Saturday, 23 January 2021. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey

Covid-19 hygiene protocol should be followed including staying home if feeling unwell, and all concert-goers must scan into a QR code on arrival at the Whitianga venue.

Hayden says some have bought tickets for themselves and a group of others and the easiest way to alter names on tickets is through ticket seller Moshtix.

Thames-Coromandel District Council has estimated the economic benefit for the Coromandel from the event to be $6m.

Hayden says it is also hugely important to an entertainment industry that took a hit last year.

"It's supporting New Zealand musicians, the New Zealand entertainment industry as a whole and the local economies as well, so it's really important, we all need to do that and support each other at the moment."

This year's event stars Gin Wigmore, Dragon, The Jordan Luck Band, stellar and Hello Sailor.

• Local tickets priced at $115 are limited to 1000 for Whitianga and available at i-Site Whitianga, Pauanui Info Centre and Info Plus Whangamata.