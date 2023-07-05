Voyager 2023 media awards

Coromandel ticket wins Lotto second division

A Matarangi ticket has won more than $20,000. Photo / Alex Burton

A ticket bought in Matarangi, near Whitianga, has scooped its owner more than $20,000 in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

The ticket, bought at Four Square Matarangi, was one of 10 winning second division tickets each paying out $20,980.

One second division player, whose ticket was bought at Pak’nSave Sylvia Park, also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $33,598.

An Auckland Lotto player scooped $1 million last night but Saturday’s $33.5m Powerball winner is yet to claim their life-changing prize.

The winning first division Lotto ticket was sold at Countdown Manukau.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $6m.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player from Lower Hutt will also be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Moera Corner Dairy and Lotto in Lower Hutt.


