One person has died following a shed fire at a residential property in Whitianga.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire in Cholmondeley Cres about 5.20pm on Sunday and a person was found dead inside the building, police said this morning.

A scene guard has been in place overnight, and police will be working with fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said when crews arrived the shed, which measured about 15m by 9m, was “well ablaze”.











