You might not see your potential but I bet someone else soon will, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / 123rf

You might not see your potential but I bet someone else soon will, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / 123rf

Since the 1980s, New Zealand has undergone so much structural change it’s hard to think of a business sector that hasn’t been affected.

Downsizing, organisational restructure, and disestablishment — businesses have had to adjust, become more flexible and learn to pivot.

Staff numbers have been cut so businesses could remain viable.

It is not an easy task telling staff, many of whom have given years of loyal service, they are no longer required.

Even when there are reasons why the cuts are necessary, it is still not something most business owners want to experience.

I wasn’t spared either. I had a good job years ago that I enjoyed, thought I’d be kept on. I was, too, until everyone else had exited and then it was my turn.

Why did I think I was special? I did my job like everyone else, there was no reason for me not to be included in the numbers made redundant.

Yes, I got angry. But not bitter. I knew I had marketable skills so I gave myself a stern talking to and within three weeks I had a new position in Auckland — a city I swore I’d never work in.

I loved the years I spent there. I bought a house overlooking the 17th green of the Titirangi Golf Club and within six months my previous job was a fading memory.

Some years later, I had the job of telling people their positions were being disestablished. Significant numbers were involved.

There is no easy way to say “your job is gone”. One person told me to “just bloody get on with it”.

It has become so common these days to hear about downsizing — and Covid-19 has exacerbated the problem because of its economic impact on New Zealand, at least in the short term — that no one should be surprised if their business takes a hit and they find themselves without a job.

I know some of the radio staff at Today FM who lost their jobs last week when the station shut down.

I believe they may have known something like this was in the wind and I believe the MediaWorks board would have explored all avenues in an attempt to keep the station on the air.

MediaWorks interim chief executive Wendy Palmer last week said tough financial conditions were impacting the business.

“MediaWorks, like the whole advertising sector in New Zealand and internationally, continues to be impacted by an environment with lower revenues and higher costs,” she said.

In my view, you can slice and dice the figures until the cows come home but sometimes a business decision has to be made.

The staff will be gutted. Many would have left other jobs last year to help set up Today FM. I believe they knew they had a hard road ahead of them but were prepared and brave enough to give it a go.

They probably don’t see it like that but I think they can be proud of the effort they put in.

Finding a sizeable audience after Covid with businesses paused or closed and no longer willing or able to pay for advertising brought home how crucial this support is to the media.

To those who find themselves out of a job in whatever profession or industry, I would say to try not to sit and brood.

Remember, many job vacancies never get advertised. It’s often word of mouth and who you know.

Talk to friends, family and work colleagues. Use your networks.

Let people know you’re in the market, looking for a job. You had a job before so you’re employable.

You might not see your potential but I bet someone else soon will.