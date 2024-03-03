Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

What might the US election mean for the sharemarket? — Mark Lister

By
4 mins to read
Super Tuesday should tell us what we already know — that we’re headed for a Joe Biden v Donald Trump rematch, writes Mark Lister. Photo / AP

Super Tuesday should tell us what we already know — that we’re headed for a Joe Biden v Donald Trump rematch, writes Mark Lister. Photo / AP

OPINION

As we look ahead to the US presidential election in November, many will be pondering how this might influence the investment outlook.

While financial markets are sure to be affected, there’s no

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times