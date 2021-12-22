Whangamata teen opens store catering to shoe obsessions

Eden Manwairing in his Whangamata store. Photo / Don Mackay.



Whangamata entrepreneur Eden Mainwaring has launched his own store in the mainstreet of town after years building a business online.

HYPEBEAST NZ pop up store in Port Rd opened on December 1 and Eden's store includes a huge range of shoes and clothing.

Eden's venture follows years of building a reputation as the go-to guy for footwear among teens in the town. He had an online business and his expansion into the main street of Whangamat this summer is a coup for the Whangamata Area School student.

Shoes that are gaining a following particularly with his young clientele include Air Jordan, Converse, Adidas Yeezy plus limited edition New Balance 550.

He says a favourite will be Air Force 1 with a UV reactive Nike Swoosh. This colour shifting embellishment give the wearer a different look depending if they're inside or outside.

The HYPEBEAST NZ clothing range includes Supreme, Fear of God Essentials, Cactus Jack Fragment and Mr Winston.

"The Fear of God Essentials is a collection based on neutrals and wardrobe building blocks that complement the cult favourite streetwear brands mainline," he says.

The shop has been redecorated by the Eden, Josh and Andrea team with a new modern interior.

Hyped Shoes, Clothing and More email Hypebeast.NZ19#gmail.com and Instagram @hype.beast.nz.