In a few weeks, Whangamata Surfer Pia Rogers will be winging her way to El Salvador to compete for the second time in the Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games after gaining selection in a six-person New Zealand team, some of whom are also looking to push on to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The surf season’s final event, the Sequence Surf Shop Gisborne Junior Pro was held last weekend, and Rogers won the premier Under-18 Girls Division triumphing in a low-scoring final ahead of runner-up Gisborne’s Asia Braithwaite.

Rogers, who is also the National Open Women’s Champion, posted an 8.17-point heat, with a nice two-turn combo making the difference in the final. Winning her division secured Rogers a seat on the aircraft to Central America.

Speaking with Surf NZ, Rogers’ said, “It’s a good way to finish the season, stoked. I was really nervous in the final with this event being the last.. and also the waves out there were small”.

“My plan was to keep busy out there and get speed where I could, I almost maxed out my wave count so I guess I stuck to my plan,” she added.

The upcoming championship in El Salvador is the largest junior surfing event in the world playing host to over 340 surfers from 44 nations. Front-of-mind for Rogers is getting into “training mode” for the Games which are three weeks away adding she is “getting pretty excited for that opportunity”.





Pia competing during the 2023 New Zealand Surfing Championships held at Piha. Photo / Derek Morrison

Pia Rogers’ mother, Kylie Van Gisbergen, said she is “really excited for her” and if nothing else it will be an amazing experience to be part of an event at this level flying the Kiwi flag.

Not content with just representing New Zealand in surfing, the overseas meet will be Rogers’ third national sporting representation having previously participated in aerobics.

“She was selected to be part of the team to attend the World Aerobic Champs in the Netherlands when she was 11, selected last year for the NZ Junior Surf team and of course this upcoming event,” said Kylie Van Gisbergen.

She added that Whangamata Area School is “super proud of Pia’s achievements to date,” and they have been very accommodating with her schedule”. Last year the school were amazing in organising a quiz night fund-raising event for Pia that raised in excess of $6000 to help her get to the Junior Worlds.”

Remarkably, the school is punching well above its weight with three surfers bound for the ISA Junior Worlds this year. The athletes include Rogers’ good friend 16-year-old Leia Millar, and 12-year-old Lola Groube.

Something that Van Gisbergen said is “quite an achievement for a small area school”.







