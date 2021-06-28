Whangamata surfer Ella Williams to make Olympic debut

Our girl has done it.

Ella Williams will be among New Zealand's first Olympic surfers, officially named to the New Zealand team on Monday morning.



Ella and fellow surfer Billy Stairmand secured their Olympic spots with performances at the 2019 International Surfing Association World Games. With last year's world's cancelled, it meant those marks retained their importance.

"I wouldn't be where I am today without my family so I'm super-grateful to have them by my side every step of the way," she said at the media announcement in Piha, Auckland.

Ella is a regular in the lineup at Whangamata while Stairmand is based in Raglan.

Ella has been taking a short break from her work at her parents' surf shop Whangamata Surf, focusing on her training but very much "still around".

She described her selection for Tokyo as "so special".



Dad Dean Williams said the attention had been somewhat overwhelming and Ella was concentrating on what she needed to do to prepare for the Olympics.

"You stay in a positive world. She's off social media, and she's concentrating on training."

He said there was huge interest from everyone who entered the shop.

"It's so cool for Whangamata. To produce an Olympian, it's awesome."

Her parents Dean and Janine taught Ella to surf when she was 4. When she was 8, she wrote of her ambition to be world champion on a surfing poster, which was on a wall beside her bed providing a constant ambition.



She remains the only New Zealand surfer to win the women's world junior championship title – and that after receiving a wildcard into the event.

Dean said he and Janine were very proud.

"It's always been a dream of hers, and a dream to be successful. And what an achievement, for the young people and anybody in town to show anybody can do it.

"She's just done it all on her own. It all comes from within, you can't push somebody to be something. That drive is her drive.

"Really, it's her. We're just there behind her."



Stairmand described the announcement as a dream come true.

"Ever since surfing was named as a sport in the Olympics I put it at the top of my goals list.'"



The 31-year-old, who is an eight-times New Zealand surfing champion, said becoming the first male New Zealand Olympic surfer was "huge".



"I'd like to thank everyone who has always backed me and believed in me. Anything is possible if you work hard."



It's been a busy period for Stairmand who, on the weekend, received confirmation that he's qualified for the World Surf League Challenger Series alongside some of the best surfers in the world.



NZOC chief executive Kereyn Smith congratulated the pair.

"It's fantastic to have surfing in the Games and to have a male and female New Zealander representing us in Tokyo," says Smith.

"These athletes will be helping to provide surfing with massive global exposure and will help the Olympic Games reach a new audience. We wish you all the best for competition and will be cheering you on."



Surfing will be making its Olympic debut when competition begins at Tsurigasaki Beach about an hour's drive from Tokyo.



There will be 20 competitors in each class in Tokyo. Wave conditions permitting, competition is due to run from July 25-28.

It is one of six sports making their debut at the Olympics, along with softball, baseball, sport climbing, skateboarding and karate.