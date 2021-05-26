Whangamata couple return to Global Mercy mission

Kathy and Sinclair Carter are preparing for a journey to Africa on the largest civilian hospital ship Global Mercy. Photo / Mercy Ships

Two ''adventurers at heart'' from Whangamata are preparing to set sail for Africa to help the poor, once again.

Sinclair and Kathy Carter are in port city Tianjin, China, with the crew of new civilian hospital ship Global Mercy getting ready for its maiden voyage.

The ship — said to be the world's largest civilian hospital ship — is destined for sub-Saharan Africa early next year.

This is not Kathy and Sinclair's first rodeo — the two decided to give back and join the Africa Mercy volunteer crew last year to help roll out medical care to vulnerable African villages.

Cleft-lip and palate, cataracts, orthopaedic conditions, facial tumours, burn contracture release, paediatric problems, and obstetric fistula repair are just some of the conditions that are treated on board Mercy Ships.

''Most African countries operate without the necessary medical resources (hospitals, doctors, hospital beds),'' Kathy says. ''So many conditions that would be treated at birth in a Western country would be left unchecked, causing flow-on impacts on the person's life and their family.''

Kathy and Sinclair spent a ''wonderful summer'' back in New Zealand before deciding to continue once again, helping the underprivileged.

''We feel strongly about helping the poor of Africa so first and foremost,'' Kathy says.

''Of course, we are adventurers at heart, so it appeals to our sense of adventure to travel to countries that we have never been, exploring different cultures and gaining an understanding of how others live. It humbles us and makes us very grateful for our lives.''

Global Mercy will set sail to Belgium later this year to complete several months of final outfitting and stocking the vessel with supplies. Deep-water sea trials have been completed.

The Global Mercy on its seas trials, preparing for its maiden voyage to Belgium. Photo / Mercy Ships

Sinclair is second engineer responsible for looking after the engineering function, machinery and engineering crew. Kathy is a technical administrator looking after the deck and engineering teams and general rosters and schedules.

Sinclair says he's impressed with the advanced automation of the engineering systems, how quiet the ship is and the attention paid to minimising its environmental impact.

The hospital decks consist of an intensive care unit, six operating theatres and hospital wards for 200 patients, laboratory, general outpatient, ophthalmology and dental clinics. Global Mercy has space for 641 crew and offers training facilities.

The couple's initial commitment was for six months but they are talking about staying longer.

Kathy says not a day goes by they don't think about family and friends back in New Zealand.

''We've missed many of their milestones, however we feel that now while we are still fit and healthy, it is the time to be doing what we do while we can. I know our family and friends miss us, but they understand why we are compelled to do this.''

The Global Mercy will join the current Mercy Ship, Africa Mercy in service to Africa.

