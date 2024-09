Treaty Principles Bill faces opposition from church leaders, SkyCity casino shuts its doors for the week and Police launch 11 homicide investigations.

Police are responding to a single-vehicle crash where a car has gone off the road in the Whakatāne District.

Emergency services were called to Grieve Rd in Otakiri around 9.15am, a police media statement said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at the intersection of Grieve and Powell Rd and the top of Grieve Rd.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.