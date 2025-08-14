Whakatāne homicide: Woman charged, court appearance today
SunLive
Quick Read
Save
Police will be at the eastern Bay of Plenty property again today. Photo / George Heard
A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in the eastern Bay of Plenty.
Emergency services were called to a property on State Highway 30, Awakeri, at 4.30pm on Thursday after reports of a serious assault.
Detective Inspector Lew Warner, district manager
criminal investigations, said despite medical attention, the injured woman sadly died at the scene.
Warner said a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder and is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court today.
“Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.