Police will be at the eastern Bay of Plenty property again today. Photo / George Heard

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to a property on State Highway 30, Awakeri, at 4.30pm on Thursday after reports of a serious assault.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner, district manager criminal investigations, said despite medical attention, the injured woman sadly died at the scene.

Warner said a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder and is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court today.

“Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.