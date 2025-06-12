Scheffer said he felt anyone who regularly had to sit in the traffic jams that form either side of the bridge at peak traffic times would likely be keen to sign the petition.

The petition states the current Landing Rd Bridge is at capacity and vulnerable to seismic and flooding risks.

“The current alternative crossing of the river (Pekatahi Bridge) is located about 15km south of the Whakatāne township and is outdated and single-laned.

“We think a single new bridge can solve both problems, enhance regional resilience, make allowance for growth, alleviate congestion and secure the Eastern Bay economy.”

The petition opened for signatures on Monday and people have until July 25 to sign it.

Luca has been advocating for a second bridge for Whakatāne since he won a seat on Whakatāne District Council in 2019.

He said he would be interested to know if the people of Whakatāne thought the need for a new bridge was important enough for them to spend a few seconds signing it.

The petition can be viewed at petitions.parliament.nz and searching for the title of the petition.

Copies of the petition are also available to sign at the Beacon’s Pyne Street office.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.