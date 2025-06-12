Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Whakatāne Grey Power launches petition for funding second bridge

By Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Bay of Plenty Times·
2 mins to read

The Landing Road Bridge in Whakatāne is at capacity and vulnerable to seismic and flooding risks, according to a Whakatāne District Grey Power petition currently on Parliament's petitions website.

The Landing Road Bridge in Whakatāne is at capacity and vulnerable to seismic and flooding risks, according to a Whakatāne District Grey Power petition currently on Parliament's petitions website.

The Whakatāne District Grey Power Association has started a petition on the Parliament website for the Government to prioritise funding for a second bridge in Whakatāne.

The Whakatāne Grey Power petition, titled Additional Bridge for Whakatāne, supports a proposal by Mayor Victor Luca advocating for a second bridge.

Grey Power

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times