Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey cutting the ribbon at Resilience Cafe in Whakatāne on Friday, alongside Waata Heathcote, who runs the cafe. Photo / Supplied

A “crisis recovery cafe” in Whakatāne will extend its opening hours thanks to a Government funding boost.

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey announced on Friday during the final stop of the Rural Health Roadshow that Whakatāne’s Resilience cafe would receive the funding.

In a statement, Doocey said emergency departments were not always the best place for someone in mental distress.

Crisis recovery cafes such as Resilience offered a “peer-led, non-clinical space where people can go to get support and be heard”, Doocey said.

The cafe was previously open Monday to Friday 7am to 3pm.