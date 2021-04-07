Website of the Year

Whakatāne Aquatic Centre incident: One person taken to hospital in serious condition

The incident took place at the Whakatāne Aquatic and Fitness Centre. Photo / File

Luke Kirkness
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times

A person has been transported to Whakatāne Hospital following an incident at the Whakatāne Aquatic and Fitness Centre this evening.

One person was successfully rescued by aquatic centre staff following the incident, a Whakatāne District Council spokeswoman said.

Emergency services were notified about the incident at 4.59pm, a St John spokeswoman said.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene and treated one person before taking them to the hospital's emergency department in a serious condition.

A police spokeswoman said they were assisting St John with the "water incident" at the centre.